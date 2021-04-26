EDITORIAL: IMPROVING AGRO-FUNDING THE WAY TO GO FORWARD

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) says Tanzania has a real chance to achieve its vast agriculture potential. But this is basically provided that the country can get more stakeholders to invest in the sector, “increase public financing, and heighten political commitment in pushing the sector’s agenda”.

The foregoing was said on May 23, 2019 by FAO Representative in Tanzania Fred Kafeero when contributing to the Fourth Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum whose theme was Agriculture, our Lifeline.

According to FAO – and as reported in our May 23, 2019 edition – Agriculture is “the key driver to economic growth, and is effective in poverty reduction, eliminating hunger and malnutrition. The country has the opportunity to join the world in reducing poverty”.

How most encouraging, we say. However, while “heightening political commitment” to agricultural development may be the easier part: how do we effectively get “increased investment” and other forms of “financing in this [crucial socioeconomic developmental] sector”, pray?

Agriculture in Tanzania is generally considered a “risky business” – and has never really been on the priorities list of potential/prospective creditors or investors. Hopefully, this negative mind-set is about to change for the better. But this is if government plans to improve agriculture funding are functional and sustainably operative on the ground.

Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba said in Parliament last week that the government was working on plans to transform and otherwise improve agriculture funding. Responding to a question as to why agriculture’s share of funds from the commercial banks is a measly 8.3 percent despite the sector engaging about 70 percent of the working population, Dr Nchemba said the government is working to make Agriculture creditworthy.

This is by promoting good farming practices to make farming highly profitable – thereby also making the sector creditworthy in terms of performing loans.

We sincerely wish the government success in this noble endeavour.





LET’S ALL SAFEGUARD THE UNION

Today is Union Day, and we celebrate the 57th anniversary of the United Republic of Tanzania, popularly known simply as Tanzania.

Tanzania is the union of what were the republics of Tanganyika and of Zanzibar on April 26, 1964, jointly spearheaded by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Zanzibar’s first President, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

There have since been six Union presidents and eight presidents of Zanzibar, with the current ones being Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, respectively.

It must in all honesty be said that, despite some nagging challenges, the going has been generally smooth down the years. For this, we have to thank our past and present leaders, as well as our development partners and well-wishers, who have always strived to bolster and preserve the Union.

Indeed, presidents Hassan and Mwinyi have shown a genuine intent to preserve the Union. In that regard, we urge them to prioritise Union matters, even as we all give them the support needed to ensure that they succeed in their noble endeavours.

Long live the Union, we heartily shout from the housetops.