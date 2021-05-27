EDITORIAL: LET’S NOT DROP OUR GUARD AGAINST AFLATOXIN THREAT

Claims – true or not – of toxic maize from Tanzania may have caused untold losses for traders. But this seems to have been sorted out amicably enough. In fact, some observers considered this as more of the usual trade tiffs with our neighbours within the East African Community (EAC). But the impasse had already caused inconveniences all-round.

Since 2016 reports have had it that 68 people fell sick and 20 others died after consuming aflatoxin-contaminated maize. Aflatoxin is a naturally-occurring toxin produced by the fungus Aspergillus flavus.

Indeed, maize is the region’s staple and if aflatoxin levels go up, then we are exposed to various health risks. However, there is hope now that, following an advent of a bio-control solution, this can keep the fungi away. This would, in turn, boost the multibillion-shilling maize trade in East Africa.

‘Alfasafe T01’ – an input that is made locally – has indeed come at the right time to the rescue of the regional maize trade chain. Food safety and compliance with international standards is always a major challenge.

However, maize farmers exude confidence that the solution has an 80-to-100 percent efficacy. It is good news for maize farmers, traders and consumers. But, this calls for more education for the farmer.

Extension services have always been wanting in many rural areas where majority of the farmers conduct their activities. Without proper education and enough supply of the chemical to our farmers, the fungus level in our produce will remain high - and this may trigger another trade dispute in the future.

Advertisement

Recent research has shown that maize recorded relatively higher levels of aflatoxin, indicating that maize is potentially a more serious risk to consumer health than most other crops.

The focus, however, should not be on maize alone because the fungus that produces the toxin also affects many other crops, including cassava, yams and groundnuts.

We hail the Alfasafe Technology Transfer and Commercialisation programme for this innovation.





VALUABLE PIECE OF ADVICE

Stationed in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr Mwele Malecela is currently the Director of the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) of the World Health Organisation. She spent several years in medical research work within the country (mostly at the international-class National Institute for Medical Research) and abroad (The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine).

Just as soon thereafter, her work so impressed the UN organisation WHO that it appointed her director for its Africa Office where – among other activities – she provided policy, managerial and diplomatic advise to the Africa Regional Director.

In October 2018, WHO headquarters decided to appoint her to her current position as head of NTDs such as schistosomiasis, yaws, rabies, scabies and trachoma. When all is said and done, Dr Malecela is today in a position that commands respect.

Therefore, when she counselled that qualified experts must not fear to express their true feelings regarding professional issues, she must be heeded. There are several recent cases whereby professionals have been penalised in one form or another for telling it like it was. While this is manifestly unjust, it is also unprofessional for experts to sit on the truth for fear of being penalised.

Tell the truth – and shame the devil, it is said.