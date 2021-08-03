EDITORIAL: PLEDGE ON PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES LAUDABLE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The government has pledged that it will continue with efforts to ensure that people with disabilities (PWDs) are included in all aspects of the economy. To that end, it urges stakeholders in the welfare of the country and its people to contribute in one form/way or another to empower PWDs to their best ability and capability.

The foregoing was said by Ms Ummy Nderiananga, the Deputy State Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, employment and Persons with Disability.

The occasion during the weekend was the formal handing over of “support materials” jointly donated by PMO and the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (Osha) to three schools for the disabled.

Speaking at the event, Ms Nderiananga said “the government will continue to work in close collaboration with various development partners … in empowering people with disabilities so that they can also contribute to developing the country…”

How most comforting all-round, we heartily say.

According to the Comprehensive Community-Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT), the country was home to some 4.2 million persons living with one type of disability or another in 2019.

And, more often than not, “these are among the poorest and most marginalised in society, as disability has a significant impact on health, employment and education. Indeed, more than half of children with disabilities do not attend school as a result of their health or activity limitations”, CCBRT says.

Hence Osha smartly stepping in the breach by donating assorted equipment and materials to schools for the disabled – including computers, fire extinguishers and sanitary towels.

And, on a broader scale still, the government pledged that “people with disabilities will not be left behind” in functional efforts to bring about all-inclusive, sustainable socioeconomic development across the board.

We join Osha and the government in urging all and sundry to routinely chip in with support for the disabled.





LET’S PRIORITISE THE ELDERLY

Tanzania has been consistently ranked poorly in the Global Age Watch Index over the years. What is particularly puzzling is the fact that Tanzania has abundant natural resources and is a leading recipient of donor aid, yet this seems not to have helped its senior citizens much.

Even those countries that are ravaged by political violence, social unrest and ethnic wars and those that do not have the resources we have beat us.

It is good to pose a few questions at this point: Is it because of grand corruption? Is it because of a consumer mentality that has turned us into donor-dependent beggars? Could it be that we are not managing our resources as we should?

Whichever way we look at it, our quality of life can only improve if we invest more in social services such as education and health care.

The government has an obligation to ensure improved social welfare for all, including the elderly.