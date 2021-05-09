EDITORIAL: Positive step by Samia on an inclusive government

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has yet again ushered in another glimmer of hope for Tanzania following her remarkable speech in front of Dar es Salaam elderly community yesterday.

Since time immemorial, such gatherings have always been used as platforms to communicate, whether directly or indirectly sensitive matters that are of national interest.

Samia didn’t falter, as expected, she too had an agenda that she wanted aired out – and that is exactly what she did. Her message of inclusivity in leadership positions is a sign that the 6th phase government is willing to overlook ideological, political, religious, gender and social class differences to select the most capable leaders who will lead Tanzania to more prosperous grounds.

Following such show of valor and openhandedness, the president should be commended for her vision and mission for Tanzania. Indeed, under her considerate leadership, Tanzania will become a more harmonious country. The political divisions that were threatening national unity have been thwarted, what we are now seeing is a genuine rejuvenation of all-round progress in all spheres.

Furthermore, it shouldn’t escape our minds that the president was speaking to Dar es Salaam elderly community, as such, her message was blessed by one of Tanzania’s most revered populace. We all need to join her in this journey to rebuild broken relations. With concerted efforts, Tanzania stands a chance to achieve greatness that was before considered impossible.

As the nation intently listened to President Samia’s address, it dawned on us that the current regime’s modus operandi is all-encompassing and unrestrictive. What is of utmost importance is the realization of the country’s development goals.

Advertisement

We should revel in this newfound hope which is perceptible even beyond Tanzanian borders. The global community is also witnessing massive transformation in Tanzania. We are now being hailed as a progressive and transparent nation. The curbs that were threatening true transparency are steadily being watered down. What will be left is an open government that is willing to work with every individual whose aim is to see Tanzania achieve its true greatness.

As for the elderly community that was present before the President as she made the resonating speech, their plight hasn’t been forgotten. The President acknowledged that Tanzania’s elderly community lives under circumstances that are not ideal. She then pledged to improve their situation by addressing some of the pressing matters.





A new trajectory

At the end of the gathering, it became apparent that Tanzania is now on a new path. One that is filled with not just hope but so much promise and determination to achieve success in governance.

Reforms have now become a norm considering the shift in the country’s leadership. We should thus expect to see a lot more positive changes happening in Tanzania as the nation realigns its focus to be in sync with President Samia’s wish for the country guided by the national agenda and the requirements to appease the needs of the common mwananchi.

The road ahead is still long, but if President Samia’s early moves as Head of State are anything to go by, then Tanzania should brace itself for more progressive reforms.







