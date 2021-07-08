EDITORIAL: WE’RE ALL DUTY-BOUND TO WORK ON ENDING COVID-19

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mere acknowledgement by the government that the coronavirus pandemic code-named Covid-19 does indeed exist – and that the third wave of the mutating virus is already spreading again – is a breakthrough in finding effective ways of surmounting the malady.

This week, the Health ministry and PO-RALG (the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government) issued Covid-19 guidelines especially targeting universities, colleges, secondary and primary schools.

Under the guidelines, the government stresses the need to abide by the rules formulated by the global scientific community to help stop further spread of the killer virus.

The rules include adopting such measures as social distancing and wearing face masks in crowds; frequent hand-washing with soap and running water, and regular hand-sanitisation.

However, observation shows that only a few people seem to care enough to observe the rules.

Our sister paper Mwananchi carried a photo on its front page yesterday showing dozens of passengers tightly packed in queues waiting to be served at the Julius Nyerere International Airport – but mostly donning no face masks, nor observing social distancing.

The scenario at the country’s main international gateway could be the tip of an iceberg – what with the situation at societal levels alarming.

Commuters observe no social distancing at bus stops – and still less inside buses, which are invariably jam-packed.

Ditto for market places, sports grounds, educational institutions, houses of worship and other gathering points.

This is arguably testimony that Tanzanians are either unaware of the adverse Covid-19 effects, the guidelines against the viral pandemic – or (God forbid) they don’t care a hoot about it.

This needs to change drastically, and soonest. The government must find ways and means of functionally enforcing the rules across the board, across the land, thus playing its role in ending the pandemic. It is everyone's bounded duty to stop Covid-19.

CHALLENGE FOR INNOVATORS









CHALLENGE FOR INNOVATORS

Innovation is a talent for the few, but in Tanzania, despite their ingenuity, most of the talented almost invariably get discouraged, ultimately losing interest in what they could have done better. Several talented Tanzanians are currently showcasing their achievements at the ongoing the 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair

But, the sad reality is that many of them may not get further than this after the exhibitions. The Education minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, is spot-on, saying our inventors/innovators should not target trade fairs alone. They also need functional growth strategies.

Innovators are potential billionaires – but only if they consistently work on their inventions, and apply good marketing strategies.

We call upon the Tanzania Commission of Science and Technology (Costech) to revisit its programmes so that they enable our innovators to make the grade. This is not the time to laze about in offices and wait for the daring to come up with innovations.

Costech must go the extra mile and educate them on the proper channels, which would enable them to profitably market their ideas – and also benefit their motherland in ways more than one.

With help from the likes of Costech and the government, hundreds of our innovators could contribute to our sustainable socioeconomic development no end.