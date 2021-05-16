EDITORIAL: WITH PRESIDENT SAMIA, CHANGES ARE INEVITABLE

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday made another round of reshuffle in public service leadership positions – from regional commissioners to executive heads of public institutions.

What the recent changes signal is a continued trend of effecting change in management and leadership of different public institutions and government bodies. With the latest reshuffle the president has echoed her desire to see things take a turn for the better.

President Samia’s move should be commended, for it shows that her administration is well aware of the shortcomings that had become commonplace in many government bodies. For example, while receiving latest reports from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), she made her displeasure towards the feckless handling of the PCCB docket known to all. She questioned why so many cases were going to waste as the government continuously failed to record meaningful victory. This was a clear indicator that those who were heading the PCCB were in hot water after getting on the president’s bad side.

Now, with the reshuffle, there is a lot to be expected; an improved performance across the board for each institution that has been affected by the changes, more accountability and transparency when executing duties, and so forth. With this level of scrutiny, government institutions will be more careful when carrying out their day to day activities.

Key government agencies such as the PCCB are vested with an important task of curbing corruption – a disease that always eats at the hearts of African leaders, Tanzania not being an exception. So, it is expected that the new PPCB boss Salum Hamduni will have thick skin and hit the ground running. This is a very pivotal body when it comes to fostering Tanzania’s development and weed out any form of corruption.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution is an equally sensitive office when it comes to shaping and controlling criminal acts. The DPP is the government custodian on criminal proceedings hence he/she needs to be grounded in the line of duty. But, that hasn’t always been the case, with the office being overwhelmed by a high number of cases.

Advertisement





Desire for better performance

What vexed President Samia ever since she took office in March this year is knowing that the DPP’s office is not being well utilised. It was very apparent that changes were imminent. For this reason, among others, she decided to reassign the person who was holding the post of Director of Public Prosecution Mr Biswalo Mganga to become a judge of the High Court. The DPP post was then given to Sylvester Mwakitalu – a man with character attributes of selflessness and accountability.

The DART appointee is taking charge of a highly dysfunctional body, one which in recent days faced fury owing to poor running of things.

President Samia’s appointments more so focused on reshuffling regional commissioners. It was a mixed bag of fortunes judging by the list, but, in summation, it still reflects the kind of change the Head of State wants to see as she continues to assemble her team of leaders. These announced changes didn’t come as a surprise, hence Tanzanians should welcome the new public servants with open arms.