Embracing uncertainty: Navigating the chaos of early adulthood

By Haika Gerson





If there’s one word to describe early adulthood, it’s uncertainty.

Viktor Frankl, a renowned psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, wrote about the importance of finding meaning in life, even during the most challenging times.

He believed that when we have a sense of purpose, we’re better equipped to navigate uncertainty and hardship.



Uncertainty, while uncomfortable, is essential for psychological growth. When you face the unknown, you develop critical life skills like problem-solving, adaptability, and emotional regulation.

These skills not only help you navigate early adulthood but also set the foundation for a fulfilling life.



The psychology of uncertainty

Uncertainty triggers fear and stress because, as humans, we crave stability. Our brains are wired to predict outcomes and make sense of the world around us.

When we can’t, we experience what psychologists call “cognitive dissonance”—the discomfort of holding conflicting thoughts or beliefs.



For example, you might believe you’re supposed to have everything figured out by 25, but your reality doesn’t align with that expectation. This gap between belief and reality can lead to anxiety, self-doubt, and even feelings of failure.



A lot of the fear around uncertainty stems from societal pressure. We live in a world where milestones are celebrated—graduating by a certain age, landing a stable job, getting married, and so on.



When your path doesn’t follow that timeline, it’s easy to feel like you’re doing something wrong.

Social media amplifies this pressure. Scrolling through posts of people traveling, starting businesses, or getting promotions can make you feel like you’re the only one who hasn’t “figured it out.”



The truth is, most of those posts don’t show the full picture. People rarely share their struggles or failures, so what you see is a highlight, not reality.



How to embrace uncertainty

1. Shift your perspective: Instead of viewing uncertainty as something to fear, try seeing it as an opportunity. When you don’t know what’s next, you have the freedom to explore different paths and discover what truly excites you.



2. Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness is the practice of staying present in the moment. When your mind starts spiralling with “what if” scenarios, mindfulness helps you focus on what you can control right now. Techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or simply taking a walk can help calm your mind.



3. Set small, flexible goals: Instead of trying to map out your entire life, focus on short-term goals that align with your values. These goals should be flexible, allowing you to adjust as you learn and grow.



4. Challenge perfectionism: Perfectionism can make uncertainty feel unbearable. You might think, “If I can’t do it perfectly, why bother?” But life isn’t about getting it right the first time—it’s about learning from the process.



The role of self-compassion

One of the most important tools for navigating uncertainty is self-compassion. This means treating yourself with the same kindness and understanding that you’d offer a friend.



When things don’t go as planned, instead of criticising yourself, remind yourself that everyone struggles. Self-compassion isn’t about making excuses; it’s about recognising that failure and setbacks are a natural part of life.



Psychologists have found that self-compassion can reduce stress and improve overall mental well-being. It helps you bounce back from challenges because you’re not weighed down by self-judgment.

This is especially important in Tanzanian culture, where expectations from family and community can sometimes feel overwhelming.



Building emotional resilience

Resilience is the ability to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity. While some people seem naturally resilient, it’s a skill that can be developed. Here’s how:

• Focus on what you can control: When faced with uncertainty, identify the aspects of your situation that you can influence. This gives you a sense of agency and reduces feelings of helplessness. For example, if you're struggling to find a job, focus on improving your skills or networking with others who can provide opportunities.



• Seek support: Talking to someone you trust—a friend, family member, or therapist—can help you gain perspective and feel less alone in your struggles.



• Celebrate small wins: Even the smallest achievements deserve recognition. Celebrating these moments can boost your confidence and motivate you to keep going.



