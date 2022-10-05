Ensure good results in human resource summit

Arusha is preparing to host a crucial meeting aimed at deliberating ways of improving the upskilling of staff.

From October 17 to 22, the 12th Annual Human Resource Summit will bring together human resource professionals from public and private organisations.

Improved productivity in the workplace is hinged on teaching employees additional skills, conducting reviews, ensuring efficiency in communication, and strengthening commitment, among other factors.

Related Human resource association wants standard National

Gatherings such as the one to be held in Arusha are crucial in bringing about positive change in the workplace.

This is imperative, given the changing nature of work in the current world.

Summit chief convenor Phylisiah Mnene says, “The conventional HR is gone. We have a hybrid workplace. For best production, results and profitability, accelerating work simplification, and adopting new technology makeup, often outside the conventional spheres, is now the order of the day.”

She adds, “It calls for excellent leadership and transformation, starting with the self, which can be reflected on others, to change and shine.”

Indeed, human resource experts expound that efficiency in the workplace is achieved when employees carry out the correct tasks in the right way, with the least waste of time and effort.

In essence, improving workplace efficiency is about helping employees work smarter, not harder.

Along these thought lines, they list some of the ways of improving efficiency in the workplace.

These include not being afraid to delegate; matching tasks to skills; communicating effectively, and keeping goals clear and focused.

Others are incentivising employees; cutting out the excess; training and developing employees, and embracing telecommuting.

As human resource experts gather in Arusha, it is crucial that they focus on all of the above to ensure that at least three things are captured – improvement of confidence, knowledge, and communication in the workplace.

Let the summit bring about positive results for Tanzania, East Africa, and Africa in general.









Let’s use water prudently

The importance of conserving water cannot be overstated. While countries such as Tanzania can do little to reverse climate change or mitigate its effects on the wider population, it is within our power to conserve water that is available.

Also, every available source of clean water should be tapped and exploited prudently. This diversification should ease the pressure on sources currently being used to supply water for domestic and other uses.

One wonders, for example why only a tiny percentage of the Tanzanian population harvests rainwater when it is relatively easily and inexpensive to do so.

It is estimated that an average household can harvest up to 20,000 litres of water during the long rains season, enough to take care of the needs of a five-member family for over three months.