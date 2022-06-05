ENSURE TOURISM SECTOR REMAINS SUSTAINABLE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

It is very commendable to learn that the government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, is targeting to raise the number of tourists to 5 million per year come 2025.

Tabling ministry’s budget in Parliament at the weekend, docket’s minister Pinda Chana said a number of measures were going to be taken including laying down strategies of bolstering the tourism sector and sharpening domestic tourism.

Not only that, but also the minister said the strategies included diversifying tourism products, boosting competitiveness and intensifying marketing.

The list of the strategies is long as the aim is to ensure that the sector is well improved and plays a significant role in contributing to the growth of the country’s economy after the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the nation and the world over.

To make a long story short, the ministry should embark on other measures that will help increase the number of tourists visiting the country’s tourist attractions.

This includes ensuring that the safety of tourists is well secured and trust among tourist operators, including tour guides, drivers and hoteliers, is well embraced.

The tourism sector, which is second after the manufacturing sector in contributing to the national income, has gone through a series of highs and lows including being hit by the pandemic.

Therefore, improving the sector in various aspects will, indeed, be a very good thing so that it can get back to its feet.

The entire government, sprerheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, should coordinate all sectors so that they run in a manner that supports the tourism and hospitality industries.

Professional conduct should be the order of the day across the board and should be maintained and enhanced so as to create more ambassadors among visitors to Tanzania’s tourist attractions. This should start with the country’s institutions of learning from the lowest level upwards.

Indeed, it is crucial to remember that a well treated visitor will make a good ambassador for the country at the end of their visit.

The endorsed Sh624.1 billion asked by the ministry as its budget should also be spent on improving roads leading to the national parks as some become impassable during the rainy season.





Diversification of Tanzania’s tourism products

Indeed, we support Parliamentary Committee on Land, National Resources and Tourism for having advised the government to invest massively in diversifying the country’s tourism products.

The budget should also be spent on intensifying campaigns for domestic tourism awareness as many locals still have the mentality that tourist attractions are for foreigners.

However, we hail the government for planning to give the much-needed boost to domestic tourism with a view to moulding the sector and up its contributions to the economy.

Another thing the ministry needs to look at is to lower entry fees into the national parks visited by locals. By doing so, the number of domestic tourists will surely increase. The ministry should also look at promoting those national parks with low coverage.

The new strategic tourism products mentioned by the ministry, including beach tourism, conferences and events hosting cruise tourism and recreational and cultural tourism should be a game changer in the sector.

It is our anticipation that by adhering to the drawn strategies the industry recovery will be realised and more money will be raked in for the country’s economic growth.