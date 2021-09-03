ETHICAL PROFESSIONALISM IS KEY AMONG ENGINEERS

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Today, September 3, 2021, marks the culmination of the two-day celebrations of Annual Engineers Day (AED) in Tanzania by Tanzanian engineers and other stakeholders in this crucial sector of the national economy.

Held on the first Thursday and Friday in September of each succeeding year, this is considered the biggest annual event for Engineers generally.

AED 2021 is the 18th edition of the annual event, formed in accordance with the January 19, 1996 recommendations of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

In Tanzania, annual engineers meetings are organised by the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), which was established by the Engineers Registration Act (No. 15 of 1997), as amended by Act No. 24 of 2007, “to regulate, monitor and otherwise functionally promote engineering-related activities in Tanzania”.

The board is also tasked with “promoting engineering excellence amongst local engineers and engineering consulting firms with a view to enhancing their competitiveness and professionalism in engineering practices”.

The AED meeting and celebrations are being held physically and virtually at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma.

About 3,500 participants are physically attending the event, while online conferencing participants are estimated at 1,000.

Its theme this year is “The Impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on Infrastructure and Industry for Sustainability of Middle-Income Economy”.

We are more than happy as a major mass media organ to note that on the agenda of the 18th AED meeting were cross-cutting issues.

These included – but were not limited to – Engineering Insurance and its Importance in the Engineering Sector; The Importance of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in Engineering Design, and The Development of Geothermal Energy and Technologies for Supporting Tanzania’s Middle-Income Economy.

But, while at it, we implore the Board and related authorities to always ensure they uphold not only engineering excellence in delivering value for money, but also ethical professionalism that is untinged by corrupt or similarly unethical practices.









KEEP VIOLENCE OUT OF SCHOOLS

Moderate corporal punishment in schools is legal, with teachers being limited to meting out a maximum of four strokes on the hand or buttocks with a light, flexible cane, but whether this helps to keep students on the straight and narrow is open to conjecture.

What is beyond debate is the fact that some teachers mete out excessive punishment, especially when dealing with students who are difficult to manage. Some go as far as raining kicks and blows on students perceived to have transgressed in one way or another.

Punishments for serious offences have been clearly outlined, and these include suspension or expulsion in extreme cases. It is not acceptable for teachers to resort to violence when seeking to discipline their students.

The current discourse on corporal punishment is a step in the right direction.

Discipline can be maintained in our schools without necessarily having to resort to violent conduct.