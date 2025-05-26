Family and community key to early childhood development

By Victoria Lyimo, Godwin Mongi and Shimbo Pastory

The period from birth to age eight is crucial to a child’s development, as it has a holistic impact on cognitive, emotional, social and physical growth that extends into adulthood.

In public health, what is referred to as Early Childhood Development (ECD) intervention is, as explained by Unicef, a collection of efforts aimed at ensuring that all children benefit from policies, programmes, and practices that protect, promote, and support optimal nutrition, stimulation, learning, health, safety, and security in early childhood, everywhere (Unicef, 2024).

The United Nations, through the Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted in 1989, established that healthy early childhood development is a fundamental right of every child. This was intended to influence the implementation of policies that support children’s wellbeing worldwide and ensure they achieve healthy, holistic development and reach their full potential. To this end, good health, safety and security, early learning opportunities, responsive caregiving, and adequate nutrition are essential, interrelated factors that shape brain development, social adaptation, language acquisition, and overall health.

A 2007 comprehensive study revealed that in developing countries, more than 200 million children under five failed to reach their potential in cognitive development because of poverty, poor health and nutrition, and deficient care (Sally Grantham-McGregor et al., 2007). Recent research data reveal that one-quarter of children globally are suspected of having developmental delays (JDC Gil et al., 2020). The World Bank reported in its Policy Research Working Paper dated November 2022 that more than 40 percent of children below school age do not have access to child care. Equally, between 2010 and 2016, 25.3 percent of children in low- and middle-income countries were reported to have had developmental discrepancies (JDC Gil et al., 2020).

Based on these statistics, early childhood development is an important component in building healthy communities and a healthy nation. Safe and secure communities are built on the holistic qualities of the members. These qualities become stronger when the foundation in early childhood is stronger and well integrated, leading to the formation of adults who are emotionally and practically intelligent and have good mental health. The complexity of it makes it an urgent yet collective responsibility to ensure that children get the best care in their early childhood.

The government has invested in fostering early childhood development through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Community Development, Women and Special Groups. Investments in maternal and newborn care have had a positive impact, though much still remains to be implemented by families and communities.

Since early childhood development begins at conception, families and communities should ensure appropriate care for pregnant women, starting with early antenatal visits, proper nutrition, prevention and response to gender-based violence, and support for their physical and emotional well-being. Families and expectant mothers are also encouraged to stimulate their unborn children by talking to them in the womb. This care should continue after birth.

The infancy period, up to one year of age, is marked by rapid growth and development. During this time, an infant begins exploring through the senses, recognises familiar faces, starts to understand cause and effect, such as shaking objects to produce sounds, and begins to express emotions by smiling, crying, and more. Family members' cooperation with the infant through play, smiling back, responding to the infant's needs, and interpreting and reacting appropriately to expressions is crucial to the infant's development.

From ages one to three, children now referred to as toddlers become curious and eager to explore their surroundings. They begin solving simple problems, such as opening containers to see what’s inside or testing whether they can put the lids back on. At this stage, toddlers are often considered stubborn and unpredictable by families. However, this behaviour is normal and should be understood and accepted by parents. A supportive attitude is essential; parents should encourage the child's learning by answering questions patiently and offering help without being harsh or rough.

From ages three to five, children are considered to be in the toddler and preschool stage. This is the period when many children begin to ask numerous “why” questions, as they try to find reasons for everything they see and hear. At this stage, children start to show empathy while also seeking to please adults and gain their approval.

One of the challenges of our time is that many parents do not spend enough quality time with their children. Instead, some respond by yelling or shutting down the child's innocent curiosity. Such actions can intimidate a child’s rational thinking and instill negative fear, an emotion that may hinder their learning journey.

In conclusion, early childhood development is a process that can be supported more effectively when those involved have at least some basic knowledge. Parental instincts alone are not enough, especially if we aim to shape our children’s future from their earliest days.



