Footprints matters in our lives

peaking of the oldest footprints in the world, records show that they are about 3.6 million years old. The oldest footprints are specifically called Laetoli Footprints in Olduvai Gorge in northern Tanzania!

According to anthropologists, the footprints were from human ancestors. The meaning of footprint here is the impression left by a foot on the ground. On this mother earth when you move from one area to another you leave an impression, while in some others there will be nothing to show that you have ever been there.

There are many kinds of footprints-“building footprint,” “carbon footprint” and even “environmental footprint” among others. We can say in the history of humankind, Tanzania has a lot of footprints, where paleoanthropologists have over the years found at Olduvai Gorge multiple fossilized bones and stone tools. They date back millions of years ago. They have attracted many paleoanthropologists to conclude that humans evolved in Africa. A story for another day!

In the world of business, a firm’s geographic market presence is its footprint. You may have heard about a particular business with offices in two regions in Tanzania, but they are also talking about expanding their business by increasing footprints to more regions.

In our day to day life, we also leave footprints in the hearts and minds of the people we interact with. For example, it is very easy to remember those people with the best influence in our lives, those people who have been so kind and considerate in our lives.

The great moments we share with our parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends, are great footprints embedded in our memories that do not go away throughout our lives. Unfortunately, there are some people who leave footprints that one would wish to forget forever. For example, think of one of your teacher who discouraged you and made you feel a total failure during those days of schooling! Think of the neighbour who for no good reasons would curse you and your whole family!

In whatever we do or say, it’s important to remember that every day, we are mindful of what kind of footprints we are leaving behind in the hearts and minds of those people that we get opportunity to interact with. Some footprints get erased quickly, but others might ‘live’ as long as Laetoli Footprints, which is one of the most important palaeontological sites in the world.

This week my footprint story is Unesco’s drive to provide a safe and effective learning environment in about 40 primary schools and 20 secondary schools across Tanzania. Here access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene are of uttermost importance.

The footprints Unesco is making look very simple-supporting building of toilets, hand-washing facilities, changing rooms, and water boreholes. For the older generation that schooled in entities without such facilities, it is easier to appreciate. For adolescent girls its importance cannot be gainsaid. And the lasting effect on the students’ confidence and health cannot be gainsaid.

Our government standard for learners per toilet is 20 girls and 25 boys per toilet, and we need to ensure this standard is met and suppressed. According to Unesco, lack of sanitation facilities at schools, often lead adolescent girls to abandon schools altogether.

Girls might even have access to sanitary towels but if there are no changing rooms or even toilets, it means during their periods they have to miss classes. The Unesco drive is important and should be adopted countrywide, to ensure water, toilets are made available at all schools in Tanzania.

The late American football star Robert Lewis Teague has a timeless quote: “We all leave footprints as we journey through life--make sure yours are worth following”.





Saumu Jumanne lectures at Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE)