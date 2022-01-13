HEED EXPERTS’ ADVICE ON fifth INDUSTRIAL CHANGE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The fifth industrial revolution (5IR, or ‘Industry 5.0’) is unfolding so fast that the world is having a relatively hard time to adopt, adapt and otherwise cope with.

5IR is so new and confounding that experts are scrambling to define exactly what it will be – ranging from an Artificial Intelligence Revolution to a revolution “in which humans and machines will almost inseparably combine at the workplace”…

‘Industrial Revolution’ dates back to the 18th Century when rapid industrial development occurred in Britain. This was brought about by the introduction and use of machinery, characterised by the use of steam power, growth of factories, and mass production of manufactured goods.

The term ‘Industrial Revolution’ was first used by the 19th century economic historian Arnold Toynbee to describe Britain’s economic development from 1760 to 1840. Thereafter, there were successive IRs, with the First (about 1760-1840) succeeding to mechanize the textiles industry. The Second (1870-1914) brought with it the assembly line system, resulting in increased industrial production and mass consumption.

The Third – Digital Revolution – saw to a shift from mechanical and analogue technology to today’s digital electronics, while the Fourth “conceptualises rapid change in technology, industries and societal patterns and processes due to increasing inter-connectivity and smart automation”…

Then, before we could fully grasp the Fourth IR in all its aspects, we now have the Fifth IR to contend with, beginning in the second decade of the 21st century. Hence the call by experts upon Universities worldwide to holistically equip their students with “the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with the 5IR implications”.

SAY NO TO ROAD ACCIDENTS

Perhaps for the umpteenth time, Tanzanians have once again been subjected to harrowing sorrow as the result of yet another road motor vehicle accident with tragic consequences. This time, 14 people have already died from a head-on road crash involving a commuter bus and a vehicle carrying seven journalists who were on an official assignment in the Busega District of Simiyu Region on Tuesday.

As we reported in these pages yesterday, five of the journalists, and six other people – including one of the two drivers involved – died on the spot. Another three victims died while receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

We are most gratified that President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Information Minister Nape Nnauye have offered their heartfelt condolences to relatives of the deceased.

But, we also call for more efforts to be made in reducing road accidents, most of which are preventable.

Past researches have concluded that most road accidents result from over-speeding; over-loading; driving while drunk or on hand-phones; poor vehicle-condition; poor road skills and roads infrastructure. While all these are avoidable, we nonetheless continue to lose human lives and property to road accidents. Let’s say NO to this – and let’s GET IT DONE now