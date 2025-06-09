How Tanzania can step up its fight against plastic pollution

By Christina Kibuta

Every year, millions of tonnes of plastic waste end up in the ocean — polluting coastlines, harming marine life and threatening the health of our planet.

Right here in Tanzania, beaches such as Coco and Kunduchi in Dar es Salaam tell the same sad story: plastic bottles, discarded flip-flops, food wrappers and fishing gear litter the sand and wash up with every tide.

But amidst the plastic crisis, there is hope and action. As a scientist coming from a country with a 1,424-kilometre shoreline along the western Indian Ocean and islands in Zanzibar and Mafia, I am enthusiastic about making waves in the fight against ocean plastic pollution. I am an environmental chemist and researcher and have spent years studying the plastics that wash up on our shores.

My research goes beyond just counting plastic pieces — it focuses on what these plastics contain and how they affect our environment.





What’s really in plastic?

Most people think of plastic pollution as a visible problem: a dirty bottle on the beach or a fishing net stuck in coral, but plastic is more than what meets the eye.

Plastics can contain harmful chemicals that may seep into the ocean and affect fish, coral reefs and even the people who eat seafood.

In my research, I collect plastic waste from Tanzanian beaches and other parts of the world and test it in the lab to identify toxic substances such as phthalates and bisphenol A (used in soft plastics) and UV stabilisers and antioxidants from industrial products. These chemicals can disrupt the health of marine life and are not easily removed from the environment.









Can we give ocean plastics a second life?

An exciting part of my work is exploring how we can recover and recycle plastics that come from the ocean. Using heat-based methods, I’ve experimented with breaking down old plastic into useful gases — like ethylene and propylene — which can be turned into new products. This opens the door for future innovations: turning waste into raw materials instead of letting it pile up on land or float in the sea.

Imagine if plastic waste from the Msimbazi River or Dar es Salaam’s beaches could be turned into building blocks for roads or fuel. This is not science fiction — it is a future we can build with the right support and awareness.













Why this matters for Tanzania





Tanzania depends on its coastline — for fishing, tourism and livelihoods. When our oceans suffer, so do we. Plastic pollution clogs fishing zones, damages coral reefs and pollutes fish that end up on our dinner plates.

This year’s World Environment Day theme — “Our Land. Our Future” — reminds us that protecting our environment is not just a global issue, but a local one. Rivers like the Msimbazi carry waste from inland areas straight to the ocean. That’s why we need community action at all levels — from households to industries to policymakers — to reduce plastic use, improve waste collection and invest in smart recycling solutions.





How you can help





Reduce: Say no to single-use plastics like straws, bags and bottles.

Reuse: Choose reusable containers and shopping bags.

Recycle: Separate your waste and support recycling initiatives.

Raise awareness: Talk to your neighbours, join cleanups and demand better waste systems.

My work is just one piece of the puzzle, but together, we can protect Tanzania’s precious coastline for future generations.



