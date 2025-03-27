How to architect cultures where Gen Z can survive and thrive

A few weeks ago, I sat at the Uongozi Institute Resource Centre at JNICC reviewing the book Optimal with a room full of voracious readers and curious minds. During the discussion, I referenced Edward de Bono’s Six Thinking Hats—a powerful framework to strengthen decision-making.

Then a question came through from the online audience. Godfrey Temba, Partner at Ark Associates, posed a thoughtful challenge: using the Six Hats, how can leaders better understand Gen Z, support their resilience, and design environments where they can thrive?

I knew immediately—it wasn’t a question to answer in passing. So I made a promise, live in the room: ‘this deserves an article’. And here it is.





White Hat: Facts and data

One of the most common words I hear from Gen Z professionals is ‘overwhelmed.’ At Empower, where the majority of our team falls within this generation, I’ve observed a striking contrast: they are both more likely to experience burnout—and more confident in recognising and articulating it.

From my experience, Gen Z is far more attuned to mental health and self-awareness than previous generations. They’re quick to name stress, ask for support, and seek boundaries—but the pace, pressure, and constant connectivity of the modern workplace means their propensity for burnout is significantly higher.





Red Hat: Emotions and intuition

There’s a kind of emotional transparency that is admirable, but it also reveals a shifting threshold. Anecdotally, I’ve observed young professionals in their first role feeling close to burnout within just

six months—where previous generations may have hustled through similar pressures for years. Gen Z doesn’t see resilience as quiet endurance. For them, it’s about self-preservation, expression, and establishing boundaries early. They reframe resilience not as silent suffering, but as knowing when enough is enough—and saying it out loud.





Black Hat: Risks and caution

The extremes, however, pose challenges. Push too hard, and brilliance burns out fast—some of our brightest Gen Z stars have struggled with consistency. They peak, then disappear. But too much leniency is risky too. Without structure and honest feedback, entitlement can grow. At Empower, we focus on finding the middle ground: supporting wellbeing while maintaining clear expectations and standards. After all, they are in their prime—but navigating a much more volatile world than we did at their age.





Yellow Hat: Optimism and opportunity

There’s also plenty to admire. Gen Z is innovative, high-energy, and boldly ambitious. They bring fresh thinking and want to work with purpose. If I had their confidence in my twenties, I’d be even further along today. They speak up. They grow fast. And they don’t wait to be invited to contribute—they jump in, often framing their ideas through lenses of impact and identity. Their version of resilience is grounded in optimism, agility, and the refusal to settle for mediocrity.





Green Hat: Creativity and solutions

At Empower, we use a project-based model that exposes all staff to diverse workstreams. The variety keeps things dynamic and organically builds adaptability. It’s a crash course in resilience through real-world experience. No two weeks look the same, and that energy keeps learning sharp and relevant. We also introduced the Empowerneer Award—a peer-nominated, weekly celebration of value-based behaviours. It meets Gen Z’s need for recognition, encourages consistency, and reinforces the culture we’re building.





Blue Hat: Process and integration

Resilience isn’t built by accident—it needs to be embedded. We train our managers to plan ahead, reduce last-minute pressure, and check in regularly. When they notice strain, they know how to adjust workloads and open conversations early. It’s about being proactive rather than reactive.

Most importantly, we’ve normalised asking for help. For Gen Z, that’s a sign of strength—not a shortcoming. That simple shift can mean the difference between quiet quitting and staying engaged.





Final reflection

As leaders, we owe it to the next generation to meet them where they are—not with indulgence, but with intention. Gen Z isn’t soft. Our cultures are.

At Empower, we work with leaders to build cultures that do just that—through our proprietary Theory of Transformation© we help organisations embed values, build resilience, and design systems that elevate both people and performance.

What Gen Z need isn’t hand-holding—it’s clarity, structure, and a culture that supports growth without sacrificing wellbeing. Gen Z doesn’t need fixing. They need to be understood, empowered, and guided within systems that are robust enough to hold them.

As a leader, what kind of culture are you intentionally architecting?



