INVEST MORE IN SHIFT TO CLEAN, RENEWABLE ENERGY

Shifting to clean energy is inevitable. Vision 2050 is a clear indication of where the main source of energy will come from.

Overreliance on fossil fuels has already dealt a blow to the environment. Various adverse effects, some of which irreversible, have been caused by the carbon dioxide-emitting sources of energy.

Tanzania contributes too little in the production of carbon dioxide emissions, but still share proportional environmental effects with developed nations.

Indeed, this needs clean energy solution.

Transition to the clean energy gained momentum a decade or so ago, but many projects that kicked off amid pomp and pageantry have either stalled or are moving at a snail’s pace.

The complete transition is slightly over two decades to come, but the current pace leaves a lot to be desired. Wind power generation has potential to contribute to the national grid significantly, but there is a lot to be done to make the project more vibrant and contributing to the economy.

A few African countries like Morocco have made big strides. One third of its power needs come from clean energy despite being an oil-rich nation.

Tanzania joined the clean energy bandwagon a few years ago with various ambitious projects, which promised a complete shift from fuels.

However, many stakeholders at different occasions still raise the same challenges of poor investment, poor knowledge among public official and low participation of communities in the projects.

Clean energy can save the country lots of money, which is spent annually on importation of oil besides reducing the rate of deforestation.

Wood is still a predominant energy source of energy for majority of households in Tanzania. Unfortunately, increasing demand is threatening wildlife and forests.

Tanzania is credited for having an abundance of clean energy resources, so the government should heed calls to speed up the transition.





RID SCHOOLS OF VIOLENCE

Moderate corporal punishment in schools is legal, with teachers being limited to meting out a maximum of four strokes on the hand or buttocks with a light, flexible cane, but whether this helps to keep students on the straight and narrow is open to conjecture.

What is beyond debate is the fact that some teachers mete out excessive punishment, especially when dealing with students who are difficult to manage. Some go as far as raining kicks and blows on students perceived to have transgressed in one way or another.

Punishments for serious offences have been clearly outlined, and these include suspension or expulsion in extreme cases. It is not acceptable for teachers to resort to violence when seeking to discipline their students.

The current discourse on corporal punishment is a step in the right direction.

Discipline can be maintained in our schools without necessarily having to resort to violent conduct.



