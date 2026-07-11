Investing in East Africa: Why the EAC Is emerging as Africa’s growth engine

By Mbwambo Erick

As global investors continue searching for high-growth markets, East Africa is increasingly attracting attention as one of the continent’s most promising investment destinations.

The region is home to Africa's leading economic bloc, and poised to cement its status beyond the continent. As economic integration continues to hold, East Africa is uniquely positioned to take a leading step in global trade and geopolitical affairs.

Prateek Suri, Chairman of Maser Group and CEO of MDR Investments, the East African Community (EAC) has observed on numerous occasions that the EAC is rapidly establishing itself as a key driver of Africa’s economic transformation.

As he invests in Tanzania and beyond, he sees many untapped opportunities and room for partnership with the Mainland and Zanzibar governments on a Publi-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The EAC, which includes Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia, not only represents the fastest-growing regional bloc on the continent, but also the most stable.

While each country presents unique opportunities and challenges, the region’s expansion and continued deepened integration is creating a compelling case for long-term investors.

Global investors such as Suri, who have spent years building businesses across Africa and the Middle East, believe that many international investors continue to underestimate the pace of change taking place within East Africa.

“Investors often focus on short-term economic data and overlook the larger structural trends that are reshaping the region,” Suri says. “What is happening in East Africa today is not simply growth within individual countries, but the emergence of an increasingly connected regional economy.”

One of the strongest advantages of the EAC is its commitment to regional cooperation. Improved trade agreements, expanding transport corridors, and cross-border infrastructure projects are making it easier for businesses to operate across multiple markets.

This growing integration is creating larger addressable markets and improving the economics of long-term investment.

Demographics also play a significant role in the region’s attractiveness.

East Africa is home to one of the world’s youngest populations, with urban centres such as Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kigali, and Kampala continuing to expand rapidly. Growing populations and rising incomes are driving demand for housing, healthcare, education, consumer goods, logistics services, and digital infrastructure.

The bloc has one of the largest workforce in the world. This number of employable youth is set to increase and by the year 2050, this workforce will be replicated across the continent and not just East Africa.

It is believed that infrastructure development will remain one of the most important investment themes across the region over the coming decade.

“Roads, ports, industrial parks, logistics hubs, energy infrastructure, and digital connectivity are all areas where demand continues to exceed supply,” Suri notes. “These are sectors that create long-term value while supporting broader economic development.”

Currently, Tanzania is on the verge of completing the construction of its Msalato International Airport in the capital city, Dodoma - adding to the growing number of international airports in the country.

Kenya has secured financing for the expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, which remains the region's busiest airport and an important travel hub in Africa. Uganda will also soon start the construction of a new Airport in Mbarara, at the same time, Rwanda is also building an ultra-modern Airport in Kigali. All these mega projects point to one thing: East Africa is ready to become the world’s trade and logistical hub.

Technology is another area where East Africa has demonstrated remarkable progress. Kenya’s success in digital payments and financial technology has become a model for innovation across the continent, while neighbouring countries are increasingly embracing digital transformation initiatives.

Beyond technology, sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, logistics, renewable energy, mining, and data infrastructure continue to attract investor interest.

For global investors, East Africa represents a strategic long-term opportunity rather than a short-term trade. With such conducive environments that are being prepared, return on investment is almost assured as the private sector continues to work closely with government stakeholders on addressing policy gaps.

According to Suri, the combination of demographic expansion, infrastructure investment, entrepreneurial talent, and regional integration positions the EAC as one of the most attractive growth regions in Africa.

While challenges remain, he argues that successful investors are often those who focus on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term volatility.

“The East African Community is becoming far more than a regional trading bloc,” Suri says. “It is increasingly emerging as one of Africa’s most important economic growth engines.”

As international capital continues seeking new frontiers, East Africa’s combination of scale, ambition, and economic momentum may prove difficult for investors to ignore.