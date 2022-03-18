IT’S TIME TO PROFIT FROM A THAW IN TRADE RELATIONS

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Kenya and Tanzania are neighbours, as well as the biggest economies within the East African Community ((EAC). Unfortunately, on-and-off squabbles have characterised cross-border trade between the two nations in recent years.

Protectionism is nothing new in trade, but when it adversely affects trading partners, it is meaningless as they all become losers.

However, there is a sigh of relief as things are now turning for better as far as trade between Tanzania and Kenya is concerned.

Last week, ministers and other government officials from the two nations met, and amicably resolved ten more outstanding issues.

Indeed, this is another milestone after 56 issues were resolved in 2021 following the meeting between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two leaders directed ministers and other officials to meet and resolve what was increasingly becoming a tit-for-tat trade war ranging from imposition of tariffs to destruction of goods.

The latest progress is praiseworthy, and the ball should now roll onto traders’ court. The early bird catches the worm, so it is up to traders to take advantage of normalised relations.

There are 14 outstanding issues pertaining to trade, which need to be resolved, but we commend the ministers and other officials for setting June 2022 as the deadline to end red tape, and all other trade hurdles.

Recent statistics show that annual Tanzanian exports to Kenya are worth $339 million. The latest development promises a bright future for trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Talks between Tanzania and Kenya mean a new dawn for the EAC bloc, and this should extend to non-members bordering Tanzania if we are to bolster trade from all corners of the country.

Trade between Tanzania and Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and DR Congo is generally considered smooth, but there are many challenges that need to be addressed through negotiations to increase trade volumes.

Eight countries border Tanzania, and this is an opportunity for the nation to become the region’s superpower.





SCHOOL CLUBS KEY IN GRAFT WAR

Various studies have proven that children who are taught a particular skill or behaviour tend to excel much better in that particular area throughout life. That is why it is encouraging to learn of anti-corruption efforts targeting young Tanzanians in primary and secondary schools.

Anti-corruption clubs have been established in some schools to sensitise pupils and students on the effects of the vice. The goal is to have a corruption-free generation.

A national resolve can make this happen. Corruption now permeates the fabric of society, and, as is the case in many other countries across the globe, it has largely become a cultural problem in Tanzania. So, any effort to address it should also focus on changing people’s mindsets.

And there is no better way to address an attitude or behavioural challenge than coming up with and executing a “catch them young” strategy.

Taken seriously and with support from relevant public and non-governmental institutions, school clubs can play a key role in helping the current administration’s anti-corruption drive.



