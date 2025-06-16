June 25 Kariakoo Derby must mark a turning point – Never again

On April 1994, Rwanda experienced one of the darkest chapters in its history. More than one million people—mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus—were killed in a horrifying genocide.

In the aftermath, Rwandans made a solemn vow: Never again. That phrase, born of unimaginable tragedy, symbolised a national commitment to prevent a repeat of such chaos.

Today, I borrow that same phrase to speak not of war, but of football. Tanzanian football.

Specifically, the toxic and damaging dominance of Simba and Yanga in our league, which threatens the integrity of the game.

The recent standoff over the Kariakoo Derby must serve as a turning point. We must all say: Never again.

Until the Head of State personally intervened, there was no guarantee the derby would happen.

It was clear Yanga intended to boycott the match, and no one—including the match officials—seemed prepared to act decisively.

Much like the March 8 impasse, this match was drifting toward another administrative farce.

Such is the political and symbolic weight of Simba and Yanga: they operate outside the rules.

Had Yanga failed to show up, the Premier League Board would likely have rescheduled.

If Simba had then refused to play, again, nothing would have been done.

The match could have remained unresolved indefinitely. Why? Because no one dares sanction the country’s football giants. Everyone knows that.

This is a privilege Coastal Union or Kagera Sugar could never enjoy. If they skip a fixture, they lose points—no questions asked.

But Simba and Yanga? They bend the rules, and the league bends with them.

This must end. It is time to stop this dangerous culture. We must say never again to last-minute calls from powerful quarters instructing that matches be cancelled.

Football must be protected from politics. We need a Premier League Board with backbone—one that applies the rules equally to all, regardless of club size or influence.

From now on, any club that fails to honour a fixture should forfeit three points. Period. This problem is not new—it has happened seven times before. Without bold decisions, it will happen again.

The only way forward is to apply the rules. If either Simba or Yanga is docked points for failing to appear—and the league stands by that decision—discipline will return.

Egypt has managed this. So can we. Our mistake has been coddling the big clubs for far too long.

Postponements come at a heavy cost. Supporters travel from as far as Simiyu, Newala and Ngara, spending millions on transport and accommodation, only to be let down by last-minute political decisions.

Broadcasters like Azam TV, who invest heavily in the league, suffer massive losses. Sponsors miss the exposure they’ve paid for. And when they pull out, clubs suffer.

Those interfering in football for personal gain must also be told: never again. Individuals may remain in the shadows, but we know who they are.

Kasongo and Mguto have been sacrificed, yet the person who orchestrated this debacle walks free. That person too must take responsibility.

There’s a reason FIFA demands that football remain autonomous: to guard against precisely this kind of interference.

If we don’t act now, innocent officials will continue to fall while those truly responsible remain untouched.

As for the June 25 derby—now confirmed—it’s time for Simba to wake up. Yanga have the psychological edge, having successfully pushed for the latest postponement. They were the first to promote the match on social media. Simba, meanwhile, remains silent. Could it be they were banking on a walkover?

They must now accept the reality: the match is on. Their focus must be on the pitch, not the boardroom.

They must lift their heads, motivate their players, and pursue the title the right way. This silence only feeds Yanga’s confidence—on and off the field.

Derbies are won in the mind before they’re won on the pitch. Simba must now show belief. Let them talk tough. Let them rally their fans. Let them prepare to win.

They’ve lost four straight derbies, but the gap is narrowing. This is not the team that lost 5–1 at Mkapa Stadium. With players like Ellie Mpanzu—fresh from leading them to the CAF Confederation Cup final—there is no need to fear.

Football has triumphed—for now. We await a fitting conclusion to the league, just days before Yanga meet Singida Black Stars in the Federation Cup final in Zanzibar. Let June 25 not just be a match, but a moment of resolve.