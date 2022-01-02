Kili Paul and Neema: A show of the power of social media

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

The World Wide Web has made geographical distances among the world’s people not a barrier in real-time communication. For example, applications like WhatsApp and Zoom enable users real-time communication (video and voice) regardless of distance so long as the availability of the internet is assured.

In the phenomenon called social media networking, ordinary folks can connect with others at times in millions via applications like Twitter, Meta (previous known as Facebook), LinkedIn etc. Social media is an equalizer where the poorest and the richest compete for attention. To join and interact is free for all. Yes, the rich can pay and promote their social media content while the poor have to choose to skip a meal to afford the cost of the internet.

The use of social media is either for good or bad. We have bullies who have used it to harass others. Some people are reported to have committed suicide, and social media has played a significant role either directly or indirectly.

On the other hand, some people have made careers and fortunes from social media. The creator of Meta (Facebook), who is also the owner of WhatsApp and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, is one of the world’s wealthiest people for social media networking platforms,

Thanks to social media we have another billionaire Zhang Yiming (Chinese), the founder of ByteDance, developer of video sharing platform TikTok. At home, we have JamiiForums developed by Maxence Melo Mubyazi. Unfortunately, it has not propelled him to the high money status, as it has primarily remained a Tanzanian/East African platform.

Social media gives anyone a chance to become a leader, the more followers you have, the more clout. A leader in the traditional sense had followers. In Tanzania, we have notable people with millions of followers on social media. Some have become influencers. They can influence various actions and activities. One of the most notable social media users is Millard Ayo. I believe to advertise in his social media accounts one need to have deep pockets.

Advertisement

In 2021, social media helped two Maasai siblings: Kili and Neema Paul to gain worldwide attention after their videos went viral. Despite coming from a remote village with no electricity, the duo have become internet megastars. They have perfected the art of lip-syncing Bollywood songs, which have made them win worldwide accolades. Kili Paul has become Tanzania’s most famous TikTok artist and earned multiple interviews in local and international mainstream media.

BBC and several other media houses, with a substantial online presence, have done their story. I believe their newfound fame and over a million followers online can completely change their lives for good.

At least they have taught one can gain social media fame doing what you like. In the past, we had many actors and musicians from Tanzania who strived on social media by doing scandalous and outrageous activities. I hope our youngsters can learn from the Maasai Duo that you can be yourself, be decent, be your own, be fruitful, and survive in the world of social media. Today, we have a lot of fake lifestyles on social media, and people will go to great lengths to impress millions of people who don’t know them personally.

Currently there is a serious problem of cyberbullying. Tanzania even made laws to protect the people against the crime. A study by Onditi H.Z and Shapka, J.D. titled “Cyberbullying and Cybervictimization in Tanzanian Secondary Schools: Prevalence and Predictors” indicates that “whereas 42 percent of the students reported having cyberbullied others using electronic communication devices, 58 percent admitted having experienced cyber victimization”. Again, let me repeat, use the social media as well as the worldwide web for good and not otherwise.

Happy New Year 2022 my dear readers!







