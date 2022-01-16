KUDOS TO GIRLS, NOW LET’S MAINTAIN RESULTS

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The Form Four results for 2021 as released by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Nacte) show a different picture from what we witnessed last year. In a turn of fortunes, girls this year have outperformed boys by a great margin in the top 10 best candidates, signalling a change in dominance.

According to the results which were presented by Necta’s Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde, the top 10 candidates that sat the ordinary certificate of secondary education exams in 2021 saw girls take eight out of 10 slots, with only Ilboru’s Mfaume Hamisi Madili and Clara Straton Assenga rounding off the ranking.

This is a vast contrast to the 2020 results that saw boys take home all the bragging rights with girls recording an underwhelming performance.

This positive result for girls signifies progress in the education system where oftentimes gender imbalance in access to equal academic opportunities affects the way girls perform. It is also emblematic of deliberate strategies put in place by the government and education stakeholders in the private sector to ensure both boys and girls not only access education but that the quality of education is improved.

As we bask in the glow of happiness for the good results for girls, it should also be noted that private schools outperformed public schools by a long mile. This in itself is a cause for concern owing to the number of children who are enrolled in the more affordable academic public institutions under the free education system.

Now that there seems to be steady progress in gender balance in schools, efforts should then be directed towards ensuring that the quality of education in public schools meets the recommended standards.

Advertisement

It would be remiss if all the players in the education sector fail to advocate two fronts of academic excellence at the same time whilst targeting the same outcome.

There can never be a genuinely good result if one side is left out of the equation. Girls dominating the top 10 list means that something positive was effected and needs to be maintained to ensure that the good results are not a one-time thing. Part of the strategy is to make the candidate’s life at home as accommodative of academic activities as possible.





Less house chores

Gone should be the days of having girls do house chores soon after they arrive from school or the entire holiday for those who study in boarding schools.

Girls, just like boys, need enough time for academic revision, including reading storybooks. They shouldn’t be given roles that will impede their focus on studies. This is a calling that needs to permeate every household and be religiously implemented by parents or guardians. The government should go a step further by setting stricter rules on a conducive academic environment for students.

The start of this positive turn should be sustained by ensuring that both boys and girls perform well in their studies. The rewards are far greater if no one is left behind on the performance scale.