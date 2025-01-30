Last stand: Chadema’s high stakes bet on Tundu Lissu

Tanzania’s political landscape has just witnessed a seismic shift. The election of Tundu Lissu as Chadema’s chairman, triumphing over veteran leader Freeman Mbowe, isn’t merely a changing of the guard—it’s a rebirth.

For years, Tanzania’s largest opposition party grappled with internal fractures, defections of outspoken figures such as Peter Msigwa, and the rise of factions. These divisions left Chadema weakened, stumbling in its response to the nation’s political turbulence. But today, as Lissu steps into the spotlight, there’s a palpable sense of hope: the storm clouds of discord may finally be clearing.

Chadema’s journey has been anything but smooth. A decade ago, the party stunned supporters by embracing former CCM heavyweight Edward Lowassa as its presidential candidate—a move that diluted its once-fiery anti-corruption stance. Critics wondered: What does Chadema stand for now? Whispers of internal graft, including allegations raised by Lissu himself, further tarnished its image. Yet last week’s leadership election offered something revolutionary: transparency. Delegates cast votes openly, debates crackled with passion, and results were announced without controversy. For the first time in years, Chadema resembled the democratic alternative it once promised to be.

Read: What Chadema must do after national leadership election

If ever there were a politician forged in the fires of Tanzania’s political struggles, it’s Lissu. Lawyer, activist, and intellectual, Lissu is no stranger to adversity. His relentless criticism of the Magufuli administration’s authoritarian turn made him both a hero and a target. In 2017, he survived an assassination attempt riddled with 16 bullets, a brutal reminder of the stakes critics face. Yet Lissu’s defiance never wavered. As president of the Tanganyika Law Society and opposition leader in Parliament, he became the nation’s moral compass, confronting tyranny with a clarity that left even those in power in awe.

His rise to Chadema’s helm couldn’t be timelier. With general elections looming later this year, Tanzania stands at a crossroads. The Magufuli era’s legacy—crumbling institutions, politicised governance, and economic stagnation—has left scars. Under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, tentative reforms have emerged, but more could be done. The nation needs a return to principled politics.

To understand Lissu’s significance, one must revisit Tanzania’s recent past. The late President John Magufuli, dubbed the "Bulldozer," prioritised infrastructure while bulldozing democratic norms. His nationalist rhetoric masked economic mismanagement, echoing the disastrous Ujamaa policies of the 1970s. Worse, dissent became dangerous. Critics vanished, journalists were silenced, and opposition gatherings banned. In this climate, Lissu’s courage was extraordinary.

Contrast this with the era of Jakaya Kikwete, a leader who, despite flaws, understood the weight of power. When Kikwete’s son, Ridhiwani Kikwete, once asked why his father tolerated harsh critics, Kikwete replied, “If I act against them, my power will destroy them.” This is the kind of humility that fostered a Tanzania where debate thrived. Social services expanded, GDP grew, and civic optimism blossomed. However, Magufuli’s tenure unravelled these gains—a regression the opposition needs to reverse.

Lissu’s heroism is undeniable, but questions linger: What does he stand for? While his critiques of corruption and autocracy resonate, his vision for Tanzania’s economy remains nebulous. Can he transition from fiery activist to pragmatic policymaker? Supporters argue his legal acumen and grassroots appeal position him to craft inclusive growth strategies. Sceptics, however, note that dismantling CCM’s 60-year dominance requires more than rhetoric—it demands coalition-building, policy innovation, and perhaps a dash of diplomacy.

Still, Lissu’s election signals a seismic shift in Chadema’s strategy. Gone are the days of backroom deals and ideological ambiguity. Under Lissu, Chadema will likely reclaim its role as Tanzania’s democratic watchdog, unafraid to hold power accountable. Imagine a public debate between Lissu and a CCM candidate: I pity the poor fellow who will go against him.

History teaches us that strong opposition breeds stronger democracies. Under Kikwete, Tanzania’s progress coincided with robust political pluralism. Magufuli’s crackdowns coincided with regression. Lissu’s leadership offers a chance to rebalance the scales. His resilience embodies the spirit of Martin Niemöller’s famed warning in the poem ‘First They Came’. Tanzanians cannot afford to stay silent in the face of tyranny.

Nevertheless, challenges abound. CCM remains a formidable machine, and Tanzania’s political arena is still skewed by unequal resource access and institutional bias. Yet Lissu’s ascendancy has ignited something rare: hope. His task now is to channel Chadema’s renewed energy into a coherent platform—one that marries justice with pragmatism.

Tanzania’s youth, tech-savvy and disillusioned by empty promises, are watching. So are investors, uneasy after years of erratic policies. And so is the world, curious to see if this nation of 65 million can reclaim its mantle as a beacon of stability in Africa.

Lissu needs to be the leader Tanzanians need: unyielding in conviction, yet adaptive in strategy. His journey from near-martyrdom to party chairman may read like a political thriller, but the next chapters—the ones where he must build, not just battle—will define his legacy. For Tanzania’s sake, one hopes he’s ready.