LET'S MAKE THE MOST OF INNOVATION WEEK TANZANIA 2022

Innovation Week 2022 is upon us yet again. This time under the theme ‘Innovation for sustainable development’. It is time for Tanzania to truly assess its efforts at promoting growth of the innovation ecosystem in order to benefit from a plethora of opportunities the sector presents.

There are thousands of creatives out there who lack support from the stakeholders with vested interest in innovation. These development partners are from the private and public sectors, however, very little effort is extended to ensuring Tanzanian innovators get a chance to realise their potential within the innovation area.

The 2021 edition which focused on digital growth in innovation led to many promising pledges and resolutions from members of the private sector, but also the government are regulators of the policies that govern innovation promised to review the national science and technology policy in efforts to improve the working environment of creatives who want to venture into the innovation field.

We have seen how some very bold and daring Tanzanians have come up with innovations that were thought impossible to be created locally. But through their own initiative they explored the options at hand and brought to life inventive products and services that to date continue to serve people. It is such kind of victories we want to see more of as the sector continues to grow and attract more and more people.

Today the world is very much digitally-inclined and it is through innovation that we are able to keep up with the multiple changes and developments that are happening right before our very eyes. We can be spectators or we can take part in creating a future of possibilities for those with visions to venture from the norm and create a content place of their own.

Innovation comes with many different facets that can be appreciated in their own uniqueness. We have people who are creative in the field of academia; they think of simper ways to made education easily accessible. Today there are many online platforms that offer academic materials, some at no cost. These are some of the many examples of just how important and beneficial innovation is to the everyday life of a Tanzania, as such, calling for support to innovators is for the greater good. There are innovators in the fashion field who on a regular basis come up with very sophisticated fashion designs, some that even defy the laws of physics. These should also be given a chance to thrive within their discipline. They design outfits that go beyond Tanzanian borders, hence promoting the local innovation inherent in the country.

Endless possibilities

In the field of medicine, tourism, and many other areas we have innovators who are constantly trying to create change. They are trying to build a future that is convenient. Denying such great minds the opportunity to further their research, startups, and ideas is a disservice to the national vision of grooming people adept in digital and technological affairs.

As Tanzania prepares to mark this year’s Innovation Week, we should ensure we act on the promises that are often made throughout the entire celebrations, only then will we be able to truly see the fruits of the young creative minds.