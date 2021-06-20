Let’s make the world a better place to live for all children

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

In marking the ‘Day of the African Child’, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made it clear that Tanzania’s children deserve good upbringing, which should be food for thought for the nation. After all, the foundation of any country is early childhood. It’s where a current productive workforce is prepared and determines a nation’s future successes.

President Hassan said: “I urge my fellow parents and the community at large to reflect on the extent to which we defend the rights of the child.” She urged us to reflect on how we protect children from abuse and violence. We should ask ourselves how we fulfil our responsibility to provide children with a good upbringing and happiness.

Indeed, all children deserve quality upbringing so they would enjoy all the rights to which they are entitled. It is unfortunate that at times, the world’s reality is often ruthless. We have unimaginable crimes committed against children--physical and sexual abuse, trafficking, child abduction, torture etc. It’s the duty of the government, parents, and every right-thinking citizen to fight against such crimes.

A police report quoted in the media recently showed a 25.95 percent increase in child sexual abuse cases from 2015 to 2020. In the year 2020, some 7,388 cases were reported, while in 2015, some 5,803 cases reported.

This could mean either the situation is getting worse or more people are reporting such cases. Most child abuse happens at home committed by people well known to victims.

The unfortunate thing is that, families tend as much as possible to hide the crimes. There are cases where fathers or very close relatives defile minors under their care, and because of the shame associated with the crime, families keep silent and never report those cases to responsible authorities. It’s madness where adults, sometimes even parents, are reported to be involved in selling their children. It’s so disgusting, but these are the realities of life.

In this regard, if every parent and/or guardian and the community at large repeat the President’s words a hundred times and put them in action, “we must reflect on the extent to which we are defending the rights of the child” we will make the world a better place for every child. Protecting children means making sure their rights are respected and granted. And when their rights are dishonoured, those who witness must speak out; they must report to the police.

Even if it’s a biological father or mother committing sexual abuse, there should be zero tolerance.

Protecting children also means we have to teach them their rights from a very young age. Both boys and girls have to be trained about no go zones in their bodies. We must start being friendly to our children since they are born so that they can be open to us. We must tell them not to allow anyone to hold them inappropriately. We must teach them to speak up and not to stay silent when wronged.

Then as a nation, we must decide that we end up street children. They are some of the most misused from a very young age.

Underprivileged children in challenging environments should be the responsibility of the community at large, including the government. Children should be brought up in a home environment, but we know some are rejected from birth. Others don’t have biological parents and other cruel circumstances force kids to be in the streets. We need more children’s homes so that they take care of them.

I have said in the past, and I will repeat, a nation's greatness is determined by how it treats children and elderly, who cannot take care of themselves. Children's health in all spheres of life and their happiness and aspirations will determine what kind of a nation we shall have in days to come.









