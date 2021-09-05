Let us talk about preventing suicide

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

He was a billionaire based in Moshi, owned a very successful school and other businesses”. Back in 2016, he bought petrol and a matchbox. He went home, poured the petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. He died! Sometimes in 2018, a promising police officer in Tabora, who had served for eight years, shot himself in the head and died on the spot.

The above two cases are examples of suicide cases that caught the imagination of Tanzania media. In the world scene, one of the most high profile cases of suicide in recent years was Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart in Cuba. He was the eldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

But such is just the tip of the iceberg WHO reported in 2018 that suicide deaths were about 3,001.





There are some topics in the world of writers that are depressing to write about from the onset. Death /suicide is one of those topics. Since September is Suicide Awareness Month, dear readers, let’s explore suicide prevention strategies.





Before taking their lives, some people leave a suicide note to let the living know what made them take such drastic action. It’s too easy to blame those who take the path of suicide as being “cowards” and not ready to face life’s challenges. From my point of view, no suicide is justifiable, and it’s essential to find out what makes people suicidal so that it can be prevented.





Every life lost to suicide is a life that could have been saved. Thus it’s important we start having these conversions about incorporating suicide prevention strategies into national health and education systems.





Most of the time, when the police in Tanzania report suicide cases, they note, those who commit the “crime” are mostly introverts who keep to themselves and don’t share what disturbs them. It’s very important from the family level that children must be made to feel free to share good and bad news with their loved ones, especially the parents. Children who cannot talk to their parents about their failures are more likely to be depressed, and later on, in life, it will be hard for them to be able to express themselves if they fail or don’t get what they want.





Life has a lot of challenges, and we differ on how we face them. Some are strong enough and can handle them wisely while to others they cannot. Whenever you face a challenge remember you are not alone, talk to your loved one.





There is a case of a boy who used to be bought almost everything he wanted by his parents. He grew up knowing he could get anything that he wanted. He was very bright at school and most of the time he is at the top of the class (performance). In his early twenties, he fell in love with a girl. Very unfortunately the lady rejected him, and the boy fell into depression. He could not take it. He became a mental (illness) case, and at one time wanted to commit suicide. It was after a lengthy treatment that he was able to recover. Just imagine if the boy was from a poor family?





“Suicide” can happen to anyone. It does not differentiate between the rich and the poor, or the young and old. However, researches show that the most affected group is the teenagers and or young adults. If someone is depressed and wants to talk to you, it is always good not to ignore such a person. Through talking you can save a life without knowing.

Let’s be agents of listening, agents of healing and support and make the world a better place for everyone. Let’s prioritize our mental health!