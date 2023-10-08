Needed: Holistic approach to healthcare in Tanzania

The 10th Tanzania Health Summit (THS) took place in Dar es Salaam from October 3 to 5.

This event resonated with our nation's collective aspirations to strengthen the healthcare sector, making it more efficient, accessible, and empathetic.

As we mark Customer Service Week, the timing couldn't be more fitting to draw meaningful connections between these two important aspects.

If there's anything the health summit emphasised, it's the need for a holistic approach to healthcare.

While advancements in medical science are essential, so is the nurturing of the human soul.

Customer Service Week should not merely be about improving transactional interactions but focusing on compassionate care.

By enhancing the patient experience and providing an atmosphere where healthcare workers can provide their authentic services, we are uplifting the medical field and sculpting a society that genuinely values human connection.

In Tanzania, hospitals often paint a striking picture: corridors bustling with expecting mothers and children awaiting vaccinations.

However, beyond these common scenarios lies a concerning truth.

The majority of Tanzanians only venture into healthcare facilities when they are sick.

The concept of preventive healthcare, like biannual dentist visits, remains a largely untapped practice amongst the majority.

In light of the Health Summit in Tanzania and Customer Service Week, Methinks there is an imperative need to reshape our national healthcare narrative towards a more proactive approach.

Preventive healthcare focuses on the prevention of diseases rather than their treatments. Yes, "Prevention is better than cure." So, routine screenings for prevalent diseases are vital.

It helps detect health problems before they become severe and significantly reduces future healthcare costs.

But why is preventive care not deeply entrenched in our Tanzanian healthcare culture?

Part of the answer lies in the lack of widespread awareness. Many Tanzanians remain uninformed about the benefits of routine check-ups.

Health literacy campaigns, especially in remote areas, can play a crucial role in changing this narrative. Schools, community centres, and local media can be instrumental in disseminating knowledge about the importance of regular health screenings and the benefits of early disease detection.

Additionally, there is a ‘poor mindset’ among some doctors! Some years ago, I visited a hospital for a normal check-up, but surprisingly, that doctor asked why I wanted to do so while I had no symptoms.

Also, recently, a few days before opening the schools, I escorted a relative (a boarding school student) for a regular check-up. However, the doctor refused by saying, "She is okay so long as there are no symptoms like a headache."

Moreover, economic constraints pose significant barriers to check-ups. For many, the immediate costs associated with regular check-ups outweigh the perceived future benefits.

This short-term view is understandable, given the economic realities that the majority faces.

However, the government can collaborate with private stakeholders by introducing incentive-based programmes that make preventive healthcare accessible and affordable.

Initiatives like subsidised rates for routine screenings, partnerships with private clinics, and public awareness campaigns can bridge this gap.

Another dimension to consider is the infrastructure. While our urban centres are better equipped to offer preventive services, our rural counterparts often lag.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure to ensure every Tanzanian has access to preventive services is paramount. That includes building facilities and training local healthcare providers to ensure they are well-versed in the latest preventive care techniques.

I think there is a burgeoning opportunity to intertwine customer service excellence with our healthcare reform.

Ensuring that every patient experience is smooth, informative, and positive can drive more Tanzanians towards regular health check-ups.

Let’s re-image our healthcare, placing prevention at its core. Let’s ensure that every Tanzanian, irrespective of location or economic status, has access to quality preventive care.