Nurturing ‘growth mindset’ begins with recognising ‘fixed mindset’ trigger

The idea of growth mindset has become a buzzword in professional conversations both within and outside organisational settings and is primarily influenced by the work of Carol Dweck, a professor of Psychology at Stanford University. Individuals with a growth mindset are those who believe that their talents can be developed; through hard work, good strategies, and input from others. On the contrary, people with a fixed mindset believe that talents are innate gifts. However, every person is a mix of growth and fixed mindsets, and this acknowledgement is the foundation for growth. What does this mean? Well, people who don’t acknowledge that they have room to grow will not grow. In fact, people in the growth mindset zone worry less about looking smart or being right and put more effort on learning; that is why they achieve more than those in the fixed mindset zone.

However, nurturing a growth mindset is a two-way traffic between the environment we are in, such as the organisation and us as individuals. Yes, as it takes the donkey and the shepherd to tango in a beautiful rhythm of drinking water, so does it take organizations and individuals to tango in a beautiful rhythm of developing and nurturing growth mindsets. How?





Removing friction rather than adding fuel

The ideas of growth mindset relate with those of organisational psychologist Loran Nordgren who argues that, instead of pushing more – adding fuel – when goals are not getting achieved, institutions should consider removing the obstacles that are blocking the pathway.

A key highlight here is that when we are pushed, our human instinct is often to push back. If people are not growing, it may be because they are stuck in their ‘fixed mindset’ zone, and no amount of pushing will get them out. Rather, what they need may be awareness, knowledge, and tools to guide them back to their growth mindset zones.





Rewarding a growth mindset

People naturally like to be rewarded. But what is rewarded shapes the mindset. This applies not only to leadership in organizations, but in leading families, raising kids, and even in peer friendships. As parents, managers, etc.: what is it that we praise and reward? Nurturing a growth mindset requires shifting from rewarding just effort or just outcomes, to the process and the learning that happens. Yes, the goal may not have been attained; but did someone capitalise on setbacks to move forward more effectively? Was someone open-minded to trying alternative strategies? Did someone seek help from others? Was someone courageous enough to take a risk? Did someone go beyond their comfort zone? These, more than the mere outcomes, are the fundamental attributes that must be nurtured in building a generation with growth mindsets.





People are not dumb

Nurturing a growth mindset at the individual level also requires some deliberate shifts in thinking, and a cornerstone of that is our ability to learn from others. I was quite struck by the simple, yet taken for granted truth that “people are not dumb” from the book Factfulness by Hans Rosling. The main idea here is that we must let go of the higher positions above others that we have claimed; be it in our knowledge, social class or moral standing, as it makes us judge or dismiss other people’s ideas almost instantly. Even worse, it blocks our opportunity to learn from others, pushing us deeper in the ‘fixed mindset’ pit. If you often find people you encounter as dumb or not making sense, it may be time to consider the opposite hypothesis. The truth is that every person as ‘smart’ in a certain way. The least we can do of course is respecting every person’s ideas. And the best we can do is be open-minded to learn from others. Indeed, that is a mature growth mindset.

In summary, the key is to recognize when our fixed mindset mode is triggered; when defensive and insecurity walls erect like mushrooms around us. That may happen when we receive criticism or perform poorly. The aim is not to avoid being in those states, but to know how to sail the waters around these walls, or demolish them to clear the path for the goals ahead; goals for yourself or those under your leadership. Carol Dweck says one must “talk back” to these states, and “persuade” them to collaborate.



