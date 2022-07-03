Of opposition parties, hammers and velvet gloves

By Erick Mwakibete More by this Author

Money, manifesting in various ways continues to cause too many headaches for opposition parties and their credibility as real alternatives to those in power. Ugandan media reported of a ‘handshake’ where members of parliament allegedly received Ush40 million, in cash from the government for what the media reported as ‘a token of appreciation after passing the supplementary budget of Ush618 billion’. Needless to say, Ugandan parliament spokesperson denied any of that but as the adage goes, with governments, never believe anything until it is denied.

The controversy was amplified when a section of opposition MPs from the National Unity Platform (NUP) refused to return the money offering reasons ranging from they did not know where to return it in the first place, the giver did not want it returned so that they will not return the money because nobody else would do the same. Even the intervention of party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) did not resolve the issue.

This was not the first time Ugandan MPs have received money from the government which lead to divisions among opposition MPs. In 2017, when parliament was discussing the age-limit bill, MPs were handed Ush29 million each for ‘consultations. Some MPs returned the money labelling it a ‘bribe’, while the majority were vehemently opposed to such a move. Then came the Ush20 million to each MP, as ‘facilitation for the activities on the control of Covid-19’.

The NUP has emerged as a serious political threat to the continued domination of President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM). Across the region, ruling party MPs being accused of financial improprieties is nothing new. In fact, opposition MPs preach the opposite in their bid for more power, influence and political control. That, they are different than the lot in charge at the moment.

However, by throwing money at them and watch them crush and burn, that proves a point--that even those who preach change are no better than those in charge now. It becomes a question of them being angry because they do not have the same opportunities to plunder the national coffers.

This is one o the reasons why throughout the region some things are the same.

Elections have come to be prohibitively expensive affairs.

It does not matter whether a voter is in Uganda, Tanzania or Kenya, election campaigns are considered to be harvesting seasons. Election expenses laws in some countries like Tanzania, have proven to be ineffective in curbing electoral financial malpractices or corruption, as they have too many loopholes.

There was a story in the media about a young Kenyan woman who drums up support for various political outfits during this election season. She is paid to mobilise people to show up at public rallies of politicians and the pay is good. She hops from one rally to another and has no particular loyalty to one politician or another. To her, earning a living is more pressing than putting too much value on a vote she considers will not matter anyway regardless of how she votes because all politicians are the same.

It was not surprising that she was quoted as saying she has no plan of voting come August.

Politicians are known to cross parties too often to the point that it can be dizzying to remember who was an ally of who before things went south, and who was a political opponent to who before things became rosy between them. In some of the countries in the region, these never-ending political crossings are associated with better political opportunities like posh appointments, and money changing hands.

There are also questions of dubious bookkeeping for political parties. It is a matter that knows no political colours. Routinely, auditors find questionable financial dealings through political parties’ books including opposition parties which tout themselves as ‘clean’ and run on an anti-corruption agenda.

Ruling parties have been accused of heavy-handedness against their political competitors. The experiences of multipartyism have shown that there is an even better approach where political actors regardless of their political stripes become indistinguishable to the voter. Why carry a hammer and bother yourself with breaking bones?

To borrow from a prominent Ugandan journalist; all you need is velvet gloves.