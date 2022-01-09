Our life systems need careful planning to attain our goals

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

Dear readers, Happy New Year 2022! May this year bring everlasting joy and happiness in your life. Sometimes a little joy, a smile and sparks of happiness in your loved ones makes life more meaningful than anything else you can ever imagine.

We don’t know what is in store for us as humans in 2022, but we remain optimistic. So long as we follow the philosophy of doing the right things, the right way, the right place and the right time, nature pays us with dividends of the works of our hands and the blessings of the providence.

The way the world works, there are issues at the global level that will have effect on us, right where we are in Tanzania. There are others at regional level whose effects we cannot escape. At the national level, we have laws, policies and regulations that often determine how we lead our lives.

Similarly, at individual level we are also determinants of our fate depending on our choices--guiding our actions or inactions. Our wishes, our aspirations, our dreams and our inner strength to pursue the same determine a lot of what happens to us.

A man or a woman who is not ambitious even when placed at a gold mine, will leave empty handed. Another person placed in the desert with nothing, but ambition, will survive and even make a great and successful business there. Yes, that is life. No wonder sometimes we wonder why people rise up from zero and become great men and women, while others born with a silver platter often go down to zero.

The point I am trying to drive home is that if in 2022 we want great fulfillment and accomplishment, we cannot afford to just sit down and wait for the positive results. We should rise up and do what it takes to achieve our dreams.

As we start a new year, most of the time many people have great hopes and plans to make great exploits or achievements at the end of the year.

Unfortunately, by the end of the year only a few are able to achieve their goals. The difference between the achievers and non-achievers is on how planning and strategies have been set and how to implement them to achieve the desirable goals.

I urge each one of us this January to establish a great foundation for the year. In the world of construction the foundation is everything. If you want a 10 storied building you have to dig deep enough to lay a strong foundation, and the cost of putting to the required standard, can put up several ordinary houses. If you want to build a tent house, you don’t need a foundation in such but just to level the field.

Same wise if we want to do better this year we must dig deep to lay foundations so as to be able to attain our goals. January comes with great responsibilities. For example, paying school fees and other school requirements for those with children in private schools and even for those with children in public schools, they have to provide for some of the needed accessories.

Others have to pay house rent and all that. That is why we need to have daily plans, weekly and monthly plans, which can enable us to make strong yearly plans and implementation schedules.

In our society, we are so weak in planning that we don’t even record our daily expenses! Let us start 2022 by evaluating ourselves and start changing for the better. Implementing your plan starts with you! And it is hard and painful to implement as it requires commitments and sacrifices but they say the fruits are always sweet.