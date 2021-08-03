Politics and sports: Which comes first?

By Kasera Nick Oyoo More by this Author

Many young Tanzanians have been trained in gymnastics in China and South Korea. However, there were no Tanzanians participating in gymnastics in the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Yet, we see them in action as entertainers during national political events – much to the delight of the crowds.

In an answer to ‘What ails Tanzanian sports,’ the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) President Phares Magesa said, “We need to invest in infrastructure – and plan better.”

By way of amplification, he said “we need to export our young players to the more developed basket-balling nations in Europe and America. This would enable them to play competitive basketball at higher levels. We also need to invest more money from the government and other sponsors to support our clubs.”

The TBF President’s response raises the question: exactly what prevents Tanzania’s participation in international sporting tourneys, including the All-Africa Games, the Olympics and other International Championships in different sport?

In the past, Tanzania used to produce well-drilled boxers and world-beating athletes like Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui. As such, it is simplistic to blame anyone for lack of global sporting icons today.

First, Tanzania – contrary to the desire to have world beaters on global sports rostrums – has failed to routinely invest in sports. Blessed with expansive natural resources, we have barely used the resources to benefit sporting activities and the requisite infrastructure that Mr. Magesa speaks of.

Where we have sports stadia, they more often than not lack the requisite sporting facilities. Arguably, Rwanda next-door has among the best sports facilities in our region, as was seen in the latest basketball league championships hosted in that country, involving 20 African nations – Tanzania not included!

Secondly, Tanzania has not been taking sports seriously, as the feeder system through schools and colleges has remained unstructured, and is barely used to tap and develop latent sports talent.

Not long ago during and East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Bonanza held in Arusha, the hosts (Tanzania) were represented by 650 sportsmen and women in Athletics, Football and Netball – compared to 1,200 participants from Kenya who competed in those three disciplines, plus Swimming, Hockey, Tennis, Handball, Rugby and Golf.

Obviously, sports are a lifetime activity, not a one-off thing.

Third, Tanzanians must stop hallucinating that we can talk ourselves to success because no amount of hyping up Simba or Yanga football clubs will make us win international diadems as a club or as a nation.

Admittedly, the two clubs have done the nation proud. But, without a doubt the hysteria about them – and football in general – has resulted in hypnosis of sorts over sports.

It is time we put our money where our mouth is. The “Sisi ni Matajiri” mantra that the late President John Magufuli (October 29, 1959-March 17, 2021) used to preach has not reached all sports yet. And, where it has, it seems to have sunk in a bottomless pit – with little to show for it.

We must avoid the temptation to celebrate the few unknowns who somehow become stars overnight – and fade just as soon thereafter.

We must avoid the Big Talk on local media that makes young Tanzanians think we can conquer the world with our ability.

Good examples of this are when our Radio and TV announcers start to report on sports...

“And, now, the sports news... Simba (SC) bwana...” they say. What this means is that their love for Simba SC is such that sports news to them is synonymous with the Simba Sports Club!

The veteran ruling Party of the Revolution (Chama Cha Mapinduzi: CCM) cannot entirely escape blame. It ‘owns’ the policy which governs the country; yet it feels no remorse that sports in Tanzania is as good as dead.

Athlete Suleiman Nyambui once said that “our politics is what kills our sports.”

Tanzania, wake up! Talent alone is not enough. We must identify and nurture talent. We must shed blood, sweat and tears to become champions by developing the talents we are endowed with by Nature and God.

You can’t help but agree with Nyambui – especially considering that our gymnasts who are well-trained abroad end up entraining politicians at the National Stadium on public holidays.... The shame of it all!