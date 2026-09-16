Refineries, ports and the future of East African integration – IV

By Prof Anna Tibaijuka

In the previous article, I argued that maritime capacity can materially change the economics of a refinery. That leads to another useful distinction: captive versus merchant refining. These are not rigid legal categories, but they describe different commercial orientations.

A captive refinery is built mainly around an identified source of crude and a defined market. A merchant refinery operates more flexibly: it can buy crude from different sources and sell refined products across several markets according to price and opportunity. East Africa may ultimately need elements of both.

The captive model

Consider Uganda’s planned refinery at Hoima. Uganda naturally wants to refine part of its crude at home, strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and retain more value from its petroleum resources.

That broadly illustrates captive-refinery logic: an assured or preferred source of crude serving a relatively defined domestic and regional market. The advantage is security of supply. The limitation is that the refinery’s scale may be constrained by the size of its immediate market and available crude. If production costs become significantly higher than imported alternatives, energy security can come at a high price.

So a captive refinery must still be commercially efficient.

The merchant model

A merchant refinery starts from a different proposition. Instead of asking, “How much fuel does my country need?”, it asks:

“How much can I refine competitively and where can I sell it?”

The refinery may source different crude oils according to quality, availability and price, and sell products regionally or internationally.

This helps explain the logic behind very large refining investments such as those associated with Dangote.

For such a refinery, the relevant market is not one country. It may extend across East Africa and beyond.

But merchant refining requires flexibility. A refinery operating at very large scale needs reliable access to crude, efficient maritime transport, storage and wide markets.

This is why port location and refinery strategy cannot be separated.

Tanga starts from an interesting position because EACOP brings Ugandan crude directly to the coast.

A refinery there could therefore have access to a regional crude stream delivered by pipeline rather than depending entirely upon ocean imports. That gives it an element of captive feedstock security.

Now add the possibility discussed in the previous article: if the Tanga-Mwambani maritime system could economically accommodate the large vessels required for international crude and product trade, additional crude could be imported whenever necessary and refined products exported widely. Tanga could then potentially combine two advantages:

Regional feedstock security through EACOP and merchant flexibility through the Indian Ocean.

That combination deserves serious examination.

Lamu starts from the opposite direction

Lamu’s attraction is easier to understand from the merchant-refinery perspective. It is a deep-water location with substantial maritime access. A large refinery there could import crude and export products efficiently. The key question becomes its long-term crude-supply strategy.

How much crude could eventually come from Kenya? How much would need to be imported? At what total cost? Importing crude is not in itself a disadvantage. Many successful refining centres rely heavily on imported crude. The important point is that refinery locations should be compared as complete supply systems.

One location may offer deeper water but depend substantially on imported crude. Another may begin with a pipeline delivering regional crude but require additional investment in maritime capacity.

One may have a larger immediate market; another may offer more space for future industrial expansion.

The correct comparison is the total long-term cost and flexibility of each system. Perhaps East Africa needs both models. This suggests that “captive or merchant” may itself be the wrong choice.

Uganda’s Hoima refinery could serve an important security and regional-supply function.

A much larger coastal refinery could compete across East African and international markets.

And Tanga could potentially combine aspects of both models if EACOP provides a secure base of crude while future maritime development provides access to additional international supplies. The objective should not be to force every refinery into the same commercial model.

It should be to create a regional system in which security, scale and flexibility complement one another.

Before major investments are fixed, therefore, planners should establish how much crude EACOP could make available for refining, what scale that supply could support, how much additional crude might be required, and what maritime infrastructure would make importing and exporting competitive.

But the discussion should not end with fuels. Crude oil and natural gas can also become feedstocks for fertilizer, chemicals, plastics and other manufacturing industries.

That raises a larger development question: Should East Africa merely refine more of its oil—or use Uganda’s crude, Tanzania’s gas and the regional market to build a petrochemical economy? That is the subject of the next article.