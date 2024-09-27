Role of Tanzania, UN in a new course for global collaboration

By Mahmoud Thabit Kombo & Mark Bryan Schreiner

As we have just concluded the Summit of the Future, Tanzania, in partnership with the United Nations, is taking decisive steps to ensure its citizens’ voices are at the forefront of global discussions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the United Nations in Tanzania have joined forces to create an inclusive platform that connects national development dialogues with global aspirations.

This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnerships in shaping a future that benefits all.

Inclusive consultations for a stronger future

Over the past few months, the UN and the Government of Tanzania have worked hand in hand to ensure that all segments of Tanzanian society, including youth, persons with disabilities (PWDs), civil society organisations (CSOs) are actively contributing to the preparation for the Summit of the Future.

These consultations have brought together diverse stakeholders, ensuring that Tanzania’s delegation will carry with them the perspectives, hopes, and challenges of its people.

Notably, consultations with over 500 young Tanzanians have been instrumental in linking the aspirations of the youth with the broader national agenda of Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (TDV 2050).

These sessions enabled young people to voice their aspirations and foster creative innovations to directly contribute to the drafting of TDV 2050.

The insights gained from these discussions will ensure that Tanzania’s future development blueprint resonates with the ambitions of its youth and future generations, in line with global trends and priorities.

Bringing marginalised voices to the forefront

In our commitment to leaving no one behind, the Ministry and the UN have placed a strong emphasis on inclusivity. Consultations involving persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the organisations that support them have highlighted the unique challenges faced by this community.

By engaging PWDs in the national dialogue ahead of the Summit, held on 22 and 23 September 2024 at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA we have ensured that Tanzania’s contribution to global discussions will reflect the importance of accessibility and inclusivity.

Similarly, civil society organisations from across the country have been key contributors to the national dialogue.

Representatives from 10 regions came together to discuss how Tanzania can contribute to global efforts towards effective multilateralism.

This inclusive platform has reinforced the importance of networked governance, and the diverse perspectives shared will inform Tanzania’s stance at the global Summit.

Media as a catalyst for public engagement

The media has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the Summit of the Future and its significance for Tanzania.

A dedicated media consultation is being organised to equip senior journalists with the tools to effectively communicate the relevance of the Summit to the Tanzanian public.

With their help, public awareness of the Summit will grow, fostering a broader understanding of sustainable development and the importance of Tanzania’s engagement on the global stage.

Toward a unified global future

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and the United Nations ensured that the voices of Tanzanians are represented in the just concluded Summit of the Future.

The consultations we conducted, the partnerships we built together, and the diversity we have embraced are all vital to the success of our nation’s participation in multilateral discourse for promoting peace, security, sustainable development and enjoyment of human rights for all.

The Summit of the Future presented a unique opportunity for Tanzania to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development, inclusivity, and global collaboration.

The alignment of Tanzania’s development aspirations with the broader global agenda, has contributed meaningfully to a pact for the future that prioritises peace, prosperity, and inclusivity for all.

Together, let us embrace this opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient Tanzania, and a more unified global community.