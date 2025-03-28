Shaping the future through empowering women in tech

By Hawa Mwakatundu





The technology industry is rapidly evolving, yet women continue to be underrepresented in the field. Despite these challenges, many women worldwide are breaking barriers, leading innovations, and reshaping the tech landscape.

In Tanzania, where digital transformation is gaining momentum, it is crucial to inspire more women to pursue careers in technology.

Currently, female representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs in Tanzania remains low. As of the 2020/2021 academic year, Tanzanian universities enrolled approximately 88,700 female students out of a total of 206,300 students.

However, only 33.6 percent of students in STEM fields are women, and in computer science degrees, girls make up merely 10 percent of the student population.

These statistics highlight the significant gender disparity in technology-related fields, emphasising the need for more women to join and thrive in the industry.

It is also important to note that contributing to the tech industry does not necessarily require a formal education in technology. Women from diverse backgrounds can still make an impact by working in tech-related roles such as digital marketing, tech entrepreneurship, product management, UI/UX design, and business development in technology companies.

Embracing technology in different sectors and utilising digital tools can also be a way for women to participate in and shape the tech community.

We often seek proof of concept before taking a leap of faith. So here you go, these are the five influential women in tech who are making a massive impact globally. Their stories offer valuable insights and inspiration for aspiring women in Tanzania looking to succeed in the Tech Industry.





1. Sheryl Sandberg (USA) – Former COO of Meta (Facebook)

Sheryl Sandberg is a tech executive and author who played a crucial role in shaping Meta (formerly Facebook). A strong advocate for women in leadership, her book Lean In encourages women to take charge of their careers and break workplace barriers.





2. Reshma Saujani (USA) – Founder of Girls Who Code

Reshma Saujani founded Girls Who Code, a global organisation dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology by teaching young girls how to code. Her efforts have empowered thousands of women worldwide to pursue careers in tech and innovation.





3. Dr Fei-Fei Li (China/USA) – AI researcher and professor at Stanford University

A pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision, Dr. Fei-Fei Li co-created ImageNet, which revolutionised deep learning. As an advocate for ethical AI and diversity in tech, she continues to inspire women to participate in AI research and innovation.





4. Anne Wojcicki (USA) – Co-founder of 23andMe

Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe, a biotechnology company that provides direct-to-consumer genetic testing. Her work has transformed personalised healthcare and genetics research, making scientific breakthroughs more accessible to individuals worldwide.





5. Tanya Sam (Ghana/Canada) – Tech investor and entrepreneur

Tanya Sam is a tech entrepreneur and investor focused on helping African startups thrive. Through her work in venture capital, she has supported African tech businesses—including those founded by women—in gaining access to funding and mentorship.

Each of these women has broken barriers and paved the way for future generations. Their success stories serve as a reminder that with the right mindset, perseverance, and access to opportunities, women in Tanzania can make their mark in the tech industry.

The path to success in the tech field requires dedication, skill-building, and resilience. Here’s a guide to help women navigate and succeed in the tech world:

1. Acquire relevant skills: Women interested in tech should focus on acquiring essential skills such as coding, data analysis, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. Online platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and Google Digital Skills for Africa offer free and affordable courses to help women upskill.

2. Join women in tech communities: Becoming part of a community can provide mentorship, support, and networking opportunities. Organisations like She Code Africa, Women in Tech Africa, and local initiatives such as Tanzania Women in Tech can help aspiring tech professionals connect with like-minded individuals.

3. Seek mentorship and role models: Mentorship plays a key role in career growth. Finding mentors who have experience in the industry can provide guidance on career progression, skills development, and overcoming challenges.

4. Start a tech project or business: Women should consider developing their own tech projects or businesses. Whether it’s launching an e-commerce platform, developing mobile applications, or starting a digital marketing agency, technology offers endless opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

5. Apply for scholarships and tech opportunities: There are many global and local scholarship programs designed to support women in tech. Some notable ones include the Google Women Techmakers Scholarship, the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF), and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. Women should actively seek these opportunities to gain access to education and training.

6. Overcome the fear of failure: Many women hesitate to enter tech due to fear of failure or societal expectations. However, failure is part of growth. Learning from mistakes and staying persistent will lead to success.



