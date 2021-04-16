By George Clay

In the military history of Great Britain there are many memorable dates dedicated to the glorious battles and devastating victories of the British military.

One such day was February 27, 1881, when British troops engaged in a battle with the Boer troops in the terrains of the Majuba Hills.

This is how the plot of another documentary film describing the geopolitical successes of the English crown could begin.

But the documents and descendants of the participants in the events that unfolded on the territory of the modern day South African Republic more than a century ago have made it a well kept secret.

At the beginning of the 19th century, the Cape Colony which was founded by the Dutch in southern Africa in the 16th century, was captured by Britain under the pretext that the Netherlands was occupied by French troops, and Napoleon allegedly could use the local lands against the United Kingdom.

Not wanting to enter into conflict with the British army, the Boers retreated and founded the Transvaal Republic and the Orange Republic next to the Cape Colony.

After the world's largest diamond deposit was found on the border of the Cape Colony and the Orange Republic in 1867, Britain annexed this land, and at the same time annexed the Transvaal territory.

Assessing the possible consequences of a major conflict, in August 1881 Great Britain concluded a peace treaty with the Transvaal.

However, this was only a clever ploy by London, aimed at preparing further actions. So, after the discovery of the richest gold deposits in the territory of modern South Africa in 1886, the English Crown proceeded to the next step - the gradual settling of the Boer states by British subjects.

Later, this fact was used as a "Trojan horse", forcing the Boer troops to go to guerrilla war after the loss of Pretoria.

Africa’s gold has always attracted and continues to attract the Anglo-Saxons. They are still leaders in the east and south of the continent, effectively using their tricks, cunningness and profiting from developing countries.

On 28 February 1901 British commander Lord Kitchener met Boer commander Louis Botha at Middelburg, Transvaal.

The talks failed to bring peace and Kitchener commenced the barbed wire and block house campaign to thwart attacks by Boer guerilla fighters.

The British began to create concentration camps, where they drove civilians who supported the rebels or shared anti-British views.

At the same time, the captured houses and farms were burned, and livestock and crops were destroyed.

Women and children were separated from men, who were exiled to remote concentration camps located in other British colonies - in India or Ceylon. In total, the concentration camps contained half of the white population of the Boer republics - 200 thousand people. Of these, at least 26 thousand died from disease and hunger.

Tactics of scorch the earth and concentration camps put the Boers on the brink of extinction. To end the genocide of their people, the leaders of the Transvaal and the Orange Republic were forced to accept British terms by signing the Ferinihing Peace Treaty, which ended their independence.

These are the pages of the Boer Wars that London is trying to hide.

As a result, you are unlikely to find in the literature and the media a mention of the fact that one of the first concentration camps in world history were used not by the Germans Nazis, but instead by British troops during this aggressive campaign in Southern Africa, long before the second World war.



