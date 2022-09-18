Taking break from phones, internet is the way to go

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

The social media has made the world so close yet so distant. We can know what is happening in nations far away. We can track what the world-renowned superstars are doing in the world of politics, football, fashion, and so on.

Thanks to technology, through your smartphone and internet, you can access information about any country at your fingertips. It has made it extremely easy to share information and knowledge. Whether it empowers or disempowers is another question altogether.

It is paramount to keep your peace by watching what you consume on social media.

This is because there is so much good and so much evil there. They say, where your heart is, is where your life will be.

After consuming depressing news or negativities too much for days, the result can only be depression.

A long time ago, when we were growing up in the village, one could take a break and enjoy the serenity of mother earth.

One could go to the farm, sit under a tree and connect with nature in its true form.

The blue sky, the winds blowing, the birds, the vegetation, and the soil - all made that inner peace and sense of life so real. Today, we go everywhere with our phones, and for those who can afford the internet, some are like slaves to their own phones. As time goes on, taking breaks from mobile phones and the internet at times will become increasingly vital for human well-being.

Today, online, you may see a picture of a whole family seated together, so near to each other physically but worlds apart, as each is busy with their phones, and lost in their world.

Sometimes, we consume so much information that we cannot use, which is detrimental to our well-being too.

In conversations with some parents having teenagers, one of the latest problems is the addiction to the phone/internet.

Some young people have become irresponsible, as they spend so much time on phones, addicted to games, social media, reading gossip, etc.

We have so many “idiots” online who share fake news (information) that they don’t even understand. Research shows that “simply sharing information gives people confidence, making them feels more knowledgeable about the information shared even if they have only read the headline.” No wonder there is the rise of subjective knowledge and fake news all over the social media.

Fake news has been helping politicians in the world in campaigns over their opponents.

Knowingly or unknowingly, it hurts and sometimes can cause harm. Online, we also have half-truths, or people translating information from one language to another and leaving out disclaimers. For example, if you google search “the juice to help improve/boost blood in the body”, you will get a lot of stories about Roselle juice.

Several websites talk about Roselle juice as a therapeutic plant used over time.

The plant is said to treat toothaches, urinary tract infections, colds, and many other health problems.

But mostly, there are no disclaimers that if the expectant mother uses it (some of them), it may induce miscarriage. It’s safe when consumed in moderate rate.

This means that expectant mothers in Tanzania, who uses only Kiswahili blogs or videos for such information, are likely not to get the disclaimer, which may lead to the tragic end of their pregnancy. Health experts say, taking too much Roselle juice can lead to a miscarriage, especially in the first trimester.

As much as we use the internet to gain knowledge, we should never forget that seeking professional help online is essential.

However, the knowledge gained should come from the known medics on their official websites or social media accounts. Misinformation on health issues can lead to fatal errors, including death.