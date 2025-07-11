Tanzania can ride the fourth industrial revolution to prosperity

Tanzania and Zanzibar stand at a crucial crossroads. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), characterised by digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced data analytics, offers both regions a golden chance to leapfrog traditional growth barriers.

But seizing this opportunity requires decisive action, smart investment, and above all, a vision that bridges technology with people’s everyday livelihoods.

From seaweed to silicon.

Consider the Blue Economy, where the potential is vast. Tanzania’s fisheries already contributes roughly 1.7 percent of GDP and feed over six million people. Yet the real transformation lies in modernising aquaculture through digital tools. Imagine IoT sensors optimising fish farms for efficiency and sustainability—a shift that could dramatically improve yields and incomes.

Equally, Zanzibar’s seaweed industry could be a game-changer.

Backed by $14.5 million in FAO funding, there’s momentum to integrate marine biotech and value addition, potentially tripling farmers’ incomes while contributing to climate action. As FAO has noted, the ocean is “an untapped frontier for economic development and environmental sustainability”.

Meanwhile, marine tourism is another frontier. Initiatives like Tanzania Dive Labs are training youth in conservation and underwater tourism, creating jobs and preserving ecosystems. Digital oversight, such as vessel tracking and e-commerce platforms for marine products, could ensure sustainability and transparency.

It’s time for Mainland-Tanzania and Zanzibar to establish a national Blue Economy Innovation Fund to propel such tech-driven ventures.

Feeding the nation with data

Agriculture remains the backbone of both economies, accounting for around 85 percent of exports and employing nearly half the workforce. Yet productivity is low, and climate change poses growing threats.

4IR tools offer real solutions. In Kagera, the eKichabi v2 platform is helping farmers access market directories via mobile phones and USSD codes, bridging digital divides even in rural areas. Imagine scaling that nationwide so farmers can receive weather alerts, pest management tips, and price updates directly on their phones.

Beyond digital advisory services, smart farms using IoT sensors to monitor soil moisture and detect pests could transform Tanzania’s agricultural heartlands. As one user observed on Reddit, “Digital tools could finally help farmers reduce guesswork and avoid crop failures”.

Moreover, agro-processing is ripe for investment. Zanzibar’s Special Economic Zones, promoted through the Zanzibar Investment Summit, are pushing for value addition in spices and organic products. These efforts could unlock higher export revenues and create better-paying jobs.

Tanzania should launch a national “Smart Village” program that integrates digital tools, agro-processing hubs, and training to ensure no farmer is left behind.

The future of tourism is virtual

According to UNDP data, tourism contributes roughly 30 percent of Zanzibar’s GDP and about 17 percent of Tanzania’s, a top foreign exchange earner that is sustaining millions of livelihoods.

Yet competition is fierce from other markets and travelers increasingly demand sustainable and tech-enabled experiences.

AI tools are already being deployed in Zanzibar to analyse tourist sentiment, optimise visitor flows, and protect heritage sites. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) can offer tourists immersive previews of destinations, driving interest before they even set foot in the country.

Apps like Safari Wallet and the Tanzania Tourism App are transforming visitor experiences by delivering real-time itineraries and wildlife updates.

Moreover, the upcoming Tech & AI Expo in Zanzibar underscores the island’s ambition to become a regional hub for digital tourism and innovation. As the Expo’s organisers put it, “Zanzibar aims to be the Silicon Valley of the Indian Ocean.”

The use of AI to combat online frauds has already gained momentum from the top after President Samia Suluhu in September 2024 called on the police to explore the best technologies necessary to combat the crimes.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, with the surge in internet usage and artificial intelligence, it’s imperative for the police to also evolve technologically and closely monitor cybercrime,” she said.

Citing statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, President Samia revealed that cybercrime incidents had risen by 36.1 percent from 1,006 cases in 2022 to 1,369 by December 2023.

Laying the foundations

All these ambitions hinge on infrastructure, finance, policy, and people.

Tanzania and Zanzibar are making strides in rolling out fiber-optic networks, reportedly reaching over 94 percent of the population through innovative installations along electricity poles.

Financial tools like blue economy bonds and agri-fintech solutions are emerging, though gaps remain.

Policy frameworks, from the 2023 Blue Economy Policy to digital financial inclusion laws, are laying solid groundwork. But regulations must be nimble enough to keep pace with technological advances.

Crucially, investing in human capital, from STEM scholarships to digital skills training, will determine whether Tanzania and Zanzibar become leaders or mere observers in the 4IR era.

The road ahead

As the UNDP argues, the Fourth Industrial Revolution can help “transform Zanzibar into a digitally enabled society and economy, leaving no one behind”. The same is true for mainland Tanzania.

Tanzania and Zanzibar have the natural resources, entrepreneurial spirit, and growing tech ecosystem to thrive. But realising this potential requires bold leadership, smart policies, and partnerships that place people, and sustainability, at the center of digital progress.

The system integration would be instrumental towards making Tanzania part of the bigger dream of AI and that would require to ensure the availability and access of networks, internet and systems.