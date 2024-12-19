The Christmas spirit: ‘Nyama choma’, avocados and taxman’s joy

By Godfrey Mramba

Once again, the holiday season is upon us, and as tradition dictates, the annual migration to Kilimanjaro begins for the Wachagga who live and work outside Kilimanjaro Region.

Although Wachagga keenly practice it, many Tanzanians of different tribes return to their traditional homes for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Like the wildebeest crossing the Serengeti, the Wachagga – myself included – will descend upon Rombo, Machame, and Kibosho, to name a few corners of this iconic mountain region.

This migration is sacred. It’s about eating, drinking, and merry-making. And now, a few weeks ago, a viral video clip brilliantly captured the spirit of this season. In the clip, a man in a “babu hat,” as my daughter calls it, humorously dismisses any notion of fitness, dieting, detoxing, jogging/running, or using avocados as face masks.

He declares that avocados are to be cooked with machalari (cooked bananas with meat). His message is clear: December is for indulgence. And he hilariously warns that he doesn’t want to catch anyone jogging or applying avocados on their faces.

But here’s a twist: maybe our babu hat friend in the clip isn’t just making jokes – maybe he’s quietly advocating for us to drink for the government.

Perhaps he’s seen the published TRA data that shows alcohol consumption hasn’t spiked significantly during the Christmas season in recent years. Could it be that he’s reminding us of our patriotic duty? Consumption generates taxes, i.e., VAT and excise duty.

Speaking of running, the Rombo Marathon on Monday, December 23 will be graced by His Excellency Retired President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete as the guest of honour and a leading advocate for healthy living, Prof Mohamed Janabi.

Now we have a battle brewing: on one side, Prof Janabi is urging moderation and healthy eating—which could lead to lower taxes—and on the other, our video man is advocating consumption, possibly leading to more taxes.

It doesn’t end there. The marathon is followed by a nyama choma festival, a temptation for even the most disciplined. How will the presence of Prof Janabi affect the festival? Will he suggest swapping meat for leafy greens? I doubt it. The Christmas season in Kilimanjaro isn’t about moderation but conspicuous consumption.

Meanwhile, our friends at Samaki Samaki have tried to stir the pot with their cheeky December 2024—to January 2025 menu titled “Hatuendi Moshi Disemba”. Nice try! The menu is clever, with highlights like Nyama Foil and a nod to mbege, Kilimanjaro’s traditional banana beer. But let me assure Samaki Samaki that we are going to Kilimanjaro. There is nothing like the smoky aroma of nyama choma or the satisfaction of sipping mbege on home soil.

Recent trends (TRA data) show that spirits and Konyagi are gaining ground, driven by their affordability and higher “intoxication efficiency” compared to beer. This doesn’t mean beer is left behind; consumption tends to rise between January and March. But December, surprisingly, shows no dramatic spikes.

This year, however, may be different. With the Rombo Marathon and nyama choma festival on the horizon, the balance between healthy eating and indulgence will be tested like never before.

Perhaps this is what the video man fears most – that time spent running means less time spent in consumption—fewer rounds ordered, fewer plates of nyama choma eaten, and yes – fewer taxes collected. Somewhere, the taxman is watching this “battle” closely.

Let me offer a word of encouragement to all those making the migration: enjoy yourselves and enjoy responsibly. If you’re in Rombo on the 23rd, cheer on the runners.

And when the waiter asks, “Another round?” don’t hesitate. Say “mupe” not “muruke” – because it’s Christmas and merry-making is part of the tradition.

To Prof. Janabi, we hear you and promise to consider moderation – in January. And to the video clip, man, thank you for the reminder: avocados are for eating, time is for enjoying, and merry-making equals taxes.

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May your plates be full, your glasses raised, and your laughter endless. And when in doubt, remember that the avocados belong on your plate, not your face.