The importance of road signage is being ignored

Traffic Signs or Road Signs are signs erected at the side of roads to provide information to road users. Pictorial signs are used as symbols in place of, or, together with, words. As control devices for traffic, signs need full attention, respect and adequate driver’s response on the one hand, and a watchful eye of the road authorities, on the other.

The signs tell us that we need to be careful: there may be a sharp corner, or steep topography or a bridge in the part of the road that we are approaching. We may be warned, that there pedestrians likely to be crossing the road: from a school, hospital, market or what have you. As a driver you could be warned against overtaking; you could be required to lower your speed.

Road signs can be divided into three basic categories: Regulatory, Warning, and Guidance signs. Most signs within each category have a special shape and colour. All these can be put into the group of road furniture.

Regulatory signs tell you (the driver) what you must do, or must not do, according to the law. The regulations could be about speed limits, the direction of traffic, turning restrictions, parking restrictions, etc. If you do not obey the messages on regulatory signs, you are breaking the law and could be fined or jailed. You also risk your safety and the safety of others by ignoring the messages on regulatory signs – for example, failing to stop at a stop sign or pedestrian crossing, overtaking where it is not safe to do so, driving faster than the posted speed limit, or driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Warning signs tell you about conditions on, or near, the road ahead. They warn you about possible dangers or changes in road conditions. They are planted before the condition, so you have time to see what is ahead, decide how you should respond, and slow down or change your travel path, if necessary.

Guidance (or information) signs provide information about intersecting roads, help direct you to cities, towns, or villages and show points of interest along the road. Guide signs also help you find hospitals, petrol stations, restaurants, motels, washroom facilities and so on.

A general observation on Tanzanian roads is that a good number of road signs are missing where there should be one. Many times, you have to know where you are going, or the conditions of the road instead of relying on road signs.

Besides, it is notable, with regret, that where roads signs may have been installed in the first instance, they are rarely repaired or replaced on time in case they are damaged or uprooted. It is like once they are installed, there is no follow up or maintenance programme.

It is common to see road signs bent, facing the other direction, or missing their head, without any action being taken for a long time, if at all.

It is also common to see road paintings (markings), including centre and side road lines, as well as pedestrian (zebra) crossings, faint or entirely erased, without any replacement.

Responsibility for road signage is shared between a number of authorities including TANROADS, TARURA, Ministry of Works, the Road Fund and Local Authorities. All these are known as the “road authority” under the Road Act. There possibly could be a problem of co-ordination and responsibility sharing between these various institutions.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the government allocated 2.5bn/- for the installation of road safety signs and markings on highways and regional roads, according to the Deputy Minister for Works.

The deputy minister said while TANROADS handles major roads, municipal councils are responsible for installing and maintaining road signs in urban and street roads to ensure that road safety standards are met at all levels.

The Deputy Minister urged for the installation, maintenance and management of road signs to ensure that all road signs are properly installed, visible and maintained regularly.

The Deputy Minister’s call needs to be reiterated today as many signs are damaged and not replaced. It may not be a matter of budget, but a matter of taking responsibility. Besides, police officers are always on road patrols and, surely, they see these damaged or uprooted signs. They should be in position to report to the responsible authorities.

Moreover, it is not lack of knowledge. Way back in 2009, the then ministry of Infrastructure Development, issued guidelines on road signs, road markings and traffic signals.