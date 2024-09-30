The promise of return: A love beyond time and distance

“Light a candle for me, and call me in… I will come to you again and again.”

Yesterday, I came across a phrase on Medium. At first, it seemed like a simple sentence — almost something you might skim over. But as I reflected on it, I began to feel the depth of its meaning. What initially appeared ordinary began to unravel into something far more profound.

This seemingly simple sentence stirred something deep within me, inspiring me to write this piece as I contemplated the layers of devotion and return embedded within those words.

There is a deep sense of devotion in the promise to return, a commitment that transcends time and distance. These simple words reflect how resilient and powerful love can be. When someone you love calls for you, no matter what happens, you feel the pull to return, to answer that call again and again.

Love sometimes hides in the flicker of a candle, in the quiet anticipation of reunion, in the excitement of coming back to that person.

Lighting a candle is a signal, a call — perhaps the most subtle and gentle of all. In the soft glow of that light, the one who is far away knows it’s time to return, to be with their loved one again. Love always finds its way, overcoming distances, the passage of time, and every obstacle in its path.

The flickering flame of a candle represents endless patience, trust, and a belief that, no matter how far apart, a reunion will come. That light, like love, burns with the promise of a return.

When someone lights a candle for you, it’s a reminder that the love within them is still alive. And you, without hesitation, respond to that flame. Love, after all, carries within it the desire to return. Again and again… Each time with a deeper longing and a stronger connection, you come back. That flame is not just a candle; it represents the fire of love that continues to burn in the deepest part of your heart.

But does love truly guarantee a return, no matter how far away it is? Can even the brightest flame fade at times? Is love always a promise to come back, or is leaving sometimes a part of the love story itself?

Time passes, distances grow, and life may become more complicated, but that candle’s flame never extinguishes. Love answers the call, regardless of how difficult the journey might be. With each return, every embrace, and every glance, a new love story begins again. Love is a cycle — just when it seems to end, a candle is lit, and everything starts anew under its warm glow.

Yet we must ask ourselves: Does love truly defy time and distance, or are distances meant to test the strength of love?

The answers lie within each love story. Every time a candle is lit and the call is answered, love proves itself again. For love is not just about the act of returning — it’s about coming back stronger each time.

I will come to you again and again, for this love knows no limits of time or space. But the secret of love lies in keeping the same warmth and passion with every return.

But is love truly infinite? How many times can the heart answer the call and still burn with the same intensity?

***

I will return to you when you call my name,

With a flame in my heart, never the same.

No matter how far, I will hear your plea,

Each return wrapped in love, endlessly free.

With Love,

Burak Anaturk.