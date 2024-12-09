The silent cry of the heart

Love is one of the deepest emotions that touches the human soul. It enters some lives like a spring breeze, while for others, it becomes a scar they carry forever. Great loves are not just the stories of two people; they are often etched into the memory of a society or even the consciousness of an entire nation. Yet, wherever there is great love, a shadow of great separation often lingers. For every beautiful thing, a trace of sadness resides within.

Some loves begin with impossibilities. People from different worlds come together, leaving their differences behind and choosing to be “us.” But life is not always so generous. Traditions, distances, families, or other invisible walls come between two people, tearing them apart. Love may endure, but under different skies. What remains are unsent letters, hidden photographs, and unspoken words. These loves experience the deepest kind of separation because unfinished stories always hurt more.

Separations don’t extinguish love; they immortalise it like a ghost. Over time, the memories thought to be forgotten resurface. In a song, a scent, or a familiar street corner, love is felt again. The heart may try to forget, but true love leaves an indelible mark on the soul. It doesn’t fade; it only grows quieter.

Consider legendary loves like Leyla and Majnun or Romeo and Juliet. These stories became eternal not only because of their love but also due to the pain of their separation. In these tales, love transformed from mere happiness into profound tragedy. Without the heartbreak, perhaps these loves would have remained ordinary stories. But the depth of their devotion, even in the face of unbearable pain, made these tales unforgettable.

Even today, love and separation are inseparable companions. When you love someone, you also face the possibility of losing them someday. This thought can bring sorrow, but perhaps it is what makes love so precious. The people we love, the moments we share, may not stay with us forever. Yet the essence of love remains, living in our hearts.

Some people are left with nothing but a broken heart after a great love. Yet they do not regret it, for having experienced love is worth all the pain. Love changes you forever; once it touches your soul, you can never be the same. Separation is the bitter price of this transformation, but without it, could love's true value ever be understood?

Love and separation… The deepest wound and the greatest inspiration for the human spirit. Perhaps life is shaped by the lessons love teaches us and the scars left by separation. And even if every love ends in separation, it continues to live quietly in the most silent corners of the heart. Because love, no matter how much it hurts, is the hope that keeps us alive.

With Love and Respect,

Burak Anatürk.