Threat of international conflict is real

Whatever else disturbs our peace of mind these days (more of that below), fears of military conflict seemed unlikely to figure – that is, until the unmistakable sound of sabre rattling from Russia.

Reliable reports say that Moscow has been massing troops on its border with Ukraine, the largest country in Europe after Russia itself, and Western intelligence agencies have suggested this could be the prelude to an invasion next year.

After a summit meeting in Liverpool of the G7 countries, the world’s most developed nations, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Ms Liz Truss, said the group had sent “a powerful signal to our adversaries and our allies”.

She said, “We have been clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would have massive consequences, for which there would be a severe cost.”

The implied threat was of severe economic sanctions, possibly including severing Russia’s important oil pipeline into Western Europe.

Historically, after World War Two, Ukraine became part of the Soviet Union, a situation that was never accepted by many independence-minded Ukrainians. I recall during a reporting stint in Moscow in the 1970s talking to a Ukrainian dissident who held what he described as “a visceral hatred” of the then Soviet Union.

Ukraine became independent in 1991 after the dissolution of the USSR, but fears of an imminent border attack are not lessened by Russia’s 2014 invasion and subsequent annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

The presidents of Russia and the United States held a video call in an attempt to reduce tensions, though it seems to have done little more than expose divisions. US President Joe Biden warned of possible “strong economic and other sanctions” by the West, and President Vladimir Putin said Russian troops were on Russian territory where they were entitled to be.

He also said Moscow wanted guarantees that the Western military defensive organisation, Nato, would not accept Ukraine as a member and that no weapons should be installed near the border.

Mr Putin seemed to express a hankering for the old Soviet Union when he lamented its collapse as the demise of “historical Russia”.

***

Whether it’s the pandemic, money worries or just the stress of modern life, most Britons are having trouble getting enough sleep these days.

A recent report calculated that 37 per cent of the UK is sleep-deprived, with the average person losing two hours per night.

It’s not possible just to “stop worrying,” much as we would like, but what we can do is examine our food intake, which scientists say is an important factor on how much sleep we get.

First, a few Don’ts: Don’t eat too close to bedtime, leave at least two hours for food to digest. Don’t drink caffeine before retiring, it stimulates the brain and gives energy. The same goes for foods high in sugar, which keep you alert.

As for what is good to eat, contains the right ingredients and is easily digestible, the following are recommended: kiwi fruit, cherries, walnuts and almonds (high in melatonin), spinach and bananas, and fatty fish such as salmon and tuna.

Enjoy!

***

It’s an old story – the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.

According to the New Economics Foundation, the poorest people in the United Kingdom are £110 per year worse off today than they were in 2019, while the richest five per cent are better off by £3,300.

Incomes in regions such as London have risen six times faster than those in the northeast.

Plus, there is no prospect of improvement for the worst-hit. “With prices expected to continue increasing , the threat of a rise in interest rates and ongoing effects of Brexit, things could get a lot tougher for families that have already suffered most,” said Alfie Stirling, director of research at the NEF.

Experts are questioning the government’s much-touted “levelling-up policy,” which promised to improve the situation in impoverished areas and gained seats for the ruling Conservatives as a result.

***

The comedian Frank Skinner is one of those rare creatures – a Christian who is not afraid to say so, though usually there’s a joke in the telling.

Appearing recently on the TV programme, Songs of Praise, he was asked if he ever prayed. “Yes,” he said, “I pray twice a day as a standard thing and a bit more when I’m in the bookmakers placing a bet.”

***

A young lady comes home from a date looking rather sad. Her mother asks her what’s wrong. She says, “Bill proposed to me an hour ago.” Her mother asks, “So why are you so sad?”

The young lady replies, “Because he also told me he is an atheist. Mom, he doesn’t even believe there’s a hell.”

Her mother delivers the final word: “Marry him anyway. Between the two of us, we’ll show him how wrong he is.”