Travel is a right, not a privilege, and the Global South is leading the way

For some, it’s as routine as paying at the checkout counter. For others, it’s as nerve-wracking as a prostate exam, and as undignified as being reprimanded in front of class. Which experience you have depends largely on one thing: where you were born.





We’re talking about international travel.

Lately, Western travelers trying to enter the United States have been getting a taste of what it can be like to be a traveler from the Global South. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, there have been a number of widely publicized incidents of tourists as well as visa and green card holders getting a rough welcome at the United States border.

Lucas Sielaff, a German tourist trying to enter the United States from Mexico with his American fiancé, was handcuffed and shackled at the border in Tijuana, and held in detention for 16 days, before being deported at his own expense.

Another German tourist and a Canadian national on a work visa were stopped at the same border and detained for more than six weeks and 12 days, respectively; and Fabian Schmidt, a German national with a green card, was stopped at an airport in Boston, reportedly subjected to harsh interrogation tactics and shoved into a cold shower, naked, and ultimately sent to a detention facility. Other incidents include a French scientist who was planning to attend a conference near Houston but denied entry, and a British artist who was held in “horrendous conditions” for three weeks.

The United Kingdom and Germany have updated their travel advisory for the United States, and Western travelers are now thinking twice before booking a flight to “the land of the free,” which under Trump is experiencing a staggering descent into authoritarianism and doesn’t seem as free anymore.

For German, French, British, and other Western travelers who are used to simply booking flights and strolling past immigration counters and into their favorite holiday destinations without visas or other hassles, this is a new thought process. For travelers with “weak passports,” the struggles of crossing borders have long been a fact of life. If you are from, say, Bangladesh or Tanzania and want to visit a Western country, you may not have to literally strip naked like Mr. Schmidt, but figuratively. You will likely be required to disclose your employment history and financial situation, and be asked about your family, past travel, and social media activities.

You also need to plan far ahead, as often it is impossible to get a timely interview appointment at the relevant embassy. According to the latest available data, the wait times for an interview for a visitor visa to the United States in, for example, Abidjan, Bogota, Dhaka, Lagos, and Mexico City are 280, 507, 288, 377, and 350 days, respectively. If you make it to the interview, you are at the mercy of a consular officer who decides whether or not to approve your visa application. If you are unlucky, your visa will be refused and you’ll be handed a piece of paper that says: “Today’s decision cannot be appealed.” What you’ll not be handed, of course, is a refund for the overpriced application fee. In this situation, the consular officer is a mini dictator and the foreign traveler has fewer rights than a convicted murderer. After all, the murderer can appeal.

With regard to the United States, things are set to get even worse for some travelers without the privilege of a strong passport. Trump is planning a new edition of the infamous Muslim Ban that resulted in chaos at airports, protests, and lawsuits during his first term. His new travel ban could target 43 countries, more than half of them in Africa.

Many Americans will be okay with that, as people rarely question the right of sovereign nations to set their visa and immigration policies as they see fit. This is because international travel is seen as a privilege rather than a right.

But is it? Any other policy that unfairly disadvantages people based on characteristics over which they have no meaningful control, such as their ethnicity, race, sex, gender, religious upbringing, or native language, would rightly be unacceptable.

So, when it comes to borders, why do we accept policies that blatantly discriminate against people, mostly from poorer countries, on the basis of where they were born? The world is more interconnected than ever, and the ability to move freely is essential to being able to take advantage of the professional, educational, and personal opportunities provided by globalization—it should not be determined by a person’s place of birth.

While open borders are still a distant dream, a number of nations are resisting the temptations of xenophobia and nationalism raging in the United States and parts of Europe, and have recognized that more liberal border policies are not only more moral, but also benefit the receiving nation by fostering economic growth, tourism, and innovation, and promoting mutual understanding between cultures. Since 2018, Rwanda allows citizens of all countries to obtain a visa upon arrival without prior application. For citizens of the African Union, the Commonwealth, and La Francophonie, this visa is free! Samoa doesn’t require a visa for stays less than 60 days from anybody.

China, historically known for its strict policies, too is making strides towards more inclusive immigration rules, and is cautiously opening its doors to foreign visitors. This is particularly notable because Trump seems well on his way to upstaging the United States in the international arena, and China may well emerge as the new leading superpower. China has mutual visa exemption agreements with 23 countries, and since 2023 has been implementing a series of unilateral visa-free policies for an increasing number of countries. Initially, six countries—France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia—were covered. This list has since grown to include 38 countries, whose citizens can enter China visa-free for business, tourism, and visiting family and friends for up to 30 days. Tourists from these countries can now more easily explore China’s historical sites like the Forbidden City or the Great Wall, and experience modern marvels such as high-speed trains and smart city technologies. For business people, visa-free entry to China means more opportunity to conduct market research and forge new partnerships.

Countries like Rwanda, Samoa, and China are proving that a more open world is not only possible but beneficial for all. They're setting a positive example that the so-called "Free World" would do well to follow, instead of building ever-higher walls. The ability to travel freely should not be a privilege reserved for the lucky few, but a right—a recognition of our shared humanity and the interconnected world we live in.








