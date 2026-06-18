What the Tanzania–Singapore carbon deal actually requires

When Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam landed in Dar es Salaam last week for a historic three-day state visit, the first by a Singaporean head of state since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1980, most headlines focused on trade volumes and the symbolism of a 45-year partnership entering a new chapter.

The five agreements signed at State House deserve closer reading. One of them, passed over with little analysis, may carry more commercial consequence than all the others combined.

Tanzania and Singapore signed a Memorandum of Understanding on carbon credits collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The MoU commits both countries to explore bilateral cooperation on carbon markets, mobilise finance for climate action, and work towards a legally binding Implementation Agreement for the authorisation and international transfer of correspondingly adjusted carbon credits. That final phrase, “correspondingly adjusted,” is the operative legal concept, and it is where most commentary has stopped paying attention.

Singapore’s interest is structural, not diplomatic. As a densely populated island city-state with negligible capacity to deploy renewable energy at scale, Singapore cannot meet its nationally determined contributions without international carbon markets.

Under its International Carbon Credit framework, taxable facilities may offset up to five percent of taxable emissions using eligible international credits. Singapore has therefore been systematically signing bilateral carbon cooperation agreements across Asia, Africa, and the Pacific.

As of late 2025, it had concluded full Implementation Agreements with eleven countries, including Rwanda, Ghana, and Vietnam. Tanzania has just joined the queue at MoU stage.

That distinction matters enormously for investors. While an MoU signals intent, an Implementation Agreement creates the legal framework for project authorisation, reporting requirements, and corresponding adjustments, the architecture without which no carbon credit generated in Tanzania can be sold into the Singapore compliance market.

Rwanda signed its MoU and progressed to a binding Implementation Agreement. Tanzania must now do the same, and the pathway is neither automatic nor short.

This is where institutional readiness becomes the decisive variable, and where Tanzania’s position is stronger than most recognise.

The National Carbon Monitoring Centre is the sovereign authority for measuring, reporting, and verifying carbon stocks, and the technical backbone on which any Implementation Agreement will rest. Without credible MRV infrastructure, negotiations stall; without verified data, no Article 6-compliant mitigation activity can be authorised for international transfer.

At Shikana, the question we field most consistently from international capital is not whether Tanzania has carbon assets. It clearly does, from its forests to its clean cooking transition.

The real question is whether the verification architecture can certify those assets to a standard that satisfies a compliance buyer.

The answer, with appropriate conditions, is yes. Tanzania enacted its Carbon Trading Regulations in 2022, the first such legislation in the country’s history. NCMC is operational.

The regulatory pathway for project registration, designation of national authority, and credit approval exists.

What the Singapore MoU now provides is the demand signal: a sovereign buyer with a structural need for high-integrity African credits, a government committed to compliance-grade standards, and a diplomatic relationship that creates the political will to move from framework to transaction.

Carbon markets are one of the instruments through which Tanzania can replace concessional revenue with market revenue. Not charity repackaged, but genuine commercial exchange grounded in verified environmental integrity.

The Singapore deal, read in that context, is not a climate story. It is a capital mobilisation story.

For investors, the actionable question is timing.

The gap between MoU and Implementation Agreement is where project developers, verification bodies, and advisory firms position themselves.

Those who understand Tanzania’s MRV system, the regulatory requirements under the 2022 Regulations, and the Article 6 corresponding adjustment mechanism are not waiting for the Implementation Agreement to be signed.

They are building the project pipeline that will be ready when it is.

The window between diplomatic signature and legal framework is not “dead time” or “down time”, but it is the most valuable entry point in the cycle.



