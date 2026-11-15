When abuse becomes entertainment: The troubling formula behind AI-generated drama series

There is a recurring storyline that has taken over parts of the digital entertainment space, particularly on short-form video platforms. A woman is humiliated by her husband, bullied by her in-laws, betrayed by her family, mistreated by her colleagues or subjected to relentless abuse by people who are supposed to love and protect her. Her husband, meanwhile, is either openly cheating on her, defending his mistress or standing by as she is subjected to humiliation.

I have spent a considerable amount of time watching this particular category of drama series circulating across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. They are increasingly difficult to miss, and after watching several productions across these platforms, I began noticing this rather predictable pattern.

The episodes unfold with an almost predictable rhythm. Just when the audience thinks the woman has endured enough, another injustice is introduced. The husband becomes more vicious, the mistress more manipulative, the in-laws more cruel and the woman's circumstances increasingly unbearable.

Then comes the big reveal.

The seemingly helpless woman turns out to be a wealthy heiress, the daughter of a powerful businessman or the rightful owner of an enormous fortune. Suddenly, the balance of power shifts. Those who humiliated her are brought to their knees, and the audience gets its long-awaited revenge.

It is a familiar formula, and increasingly, it is being reproduced through AI-generated drama series.

At first glance, these productions may appear to be harmless entertainment. They are fictional, often exaggerated and designed to keep viewers hooked. But when similar narratives are reproduced repeatedly, sometimes across hundreds of episodes and different accounts, it raises a bigger question: At what point does entertainment stop reflecting social problems and start normalising them?

This is not an argument against fictional portrayals of abuse, dysfunctional relationships or family conflict. Storytelling has always been a powerful tool for confronting uncomfortable realities. The concern lies in how these subjects are presented, the stereotypes they reinforce and the commercial incentives behind their repetition.

1. The normalisation of abuse through repetitive storytelling

There is a fundamental difference between depicting abuse and normalising it.

Stories about domestic violence, emotional manipulation, infidelity and bullying can expose harmful behaviours, challenge social attitudes and encourage important conversations. However, when abuse becomes a recurring entertainment device, with little meaningful exploration of its consequences, the distinction becomes less clear.

In many of these dramas, a woman's suffering is the primary mechanism through which the story progresses. She is insulted, threatened, abandoned, cheated on and publicly humiliated. Rather than exploring the implications of these experiences, the narrative uses each incident to create another dramatic cliffhanger.

The audience is encouraged to keep watching, not necessarily to understand the abuse, but to find out what fresh indignity the protagonist will endure and whether she will eventually get even.

The danger is not that viewers will automatically accept these behaviours as normal. It is that repeated exposure can make certain patterns of mistreatment increasingly familiar and unremarkable within the entertainment experience.

When the same harmful behaviours become recurring plot devices, we should question whether the storytelling is challenging those behaviours or simply using them as convenient sources of drama.

2. The portrayal of women as permanently powerless

One of the most troubling aspects of these narratives is the recurring portrayal of women as helpless, submissive and incapable of changing their circumstances.

The female protagonist is frequently a woman who tolerates almost unimaginable levels of mistreatment. Her husband cheats, his mistress humiliates her, his family conspires against her, and even her own relatives may turn against her.

Yet she stays. She endures. She cries. She apologises, even when she is the victim.

Her suffering becomes an almost obligatory part of the storyline.

Then, in a remarkable plot twist, she discovers that she is not actually ordinary. She is an heiress, a billionaire's daughter or someone with access to extraordinary wealth and influence.

And suddenly, she has power.

This is where the narrative becomes particularly problematic. Why must a woman be wealthy, influential or connected to powerful people before she can command respect?

What about the woman who works as a housekeeper, a teacher, a shopkeeper or a secretary? What about the woman who has no wealthy family to rescue her or fortune to inherit?

Does her dignity carry less value?

There is also a missed opportunity to portray women exercising agency in difficult circumstances. A genuinely empowering narrative could explore a woman recognising abuse, establishing boundaries, seeking support, leaving an unhealthy relationship or rebuilding her life.

Instead, many of these stories present empowerment as something that arrives through inherited wealth or a powerful male relative.

It is a rather narrow understanding of female empowerment, and one that deserves scrutiny.

3. What are children learning from these stories?

The conversation becomes even more important when we consider the age groups consuming content on digital platforms.

As a parent, this is one of the aspect that concerns me most. We are raising children in an environment where access to digital entertainment is increasingly easy, but where controlling what they encounter can be considerably more difficult.

Children do not engage with entertainment in isolation from their social development. They observe relationships, interpret behaviour and gradually form ideas about how people should treat one another.

Repeated exposure to certain narratives can contribute to the social scripts through which they understand relationships, conflict, gender roles and power.

Consider a child who repeatedly encounters storylines in which husbands humiliate their wives, women tolerate mistreatment, romantic relationships revolve around jealousy and manipulation, and bullying is treated as an entertaining spectacle.

What understanding of relationships might that child begin to develop?

What happens when revenge is consistently presented as the ultimate form of justice, while communication, accountability, empathy and healthy conflict resolution are rarely explored?

Of course, watching a fictional drama does not automatically make a child abusive or predispose them to unhealthy relationships. Children's development is influenced by multiple factors, including their upbringing, family environment, education and wider social interactions.

However, we cannot dismiss the influence of repeated media exposure, particularly when children encounter content without parental supervision or the maturity to distinguish exaggerated fiction from acceptable real-life behaviour.

This is why parents need to be increasingly vigilant about the content children consume on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. These are not simply spaces where children watch videos deliberately selected for them. Recommendation systems, autoplay and algorithm-driven feeds can introduce content that parents may not even realise their children are watching.

Parental supervision should therefore go beyond limiting screen time. It should also involve paying attention to the nature of the content, understanding the platforms children use, making use of available parental controls and, importantly, having conversations about what they watch.

We cannot realistically shield children from every problematic representation they may encounter online. But we can help them develop the critical thinking skills to question what they see, distinguish fiction from acceptable behaviour and understand that abuse, humiliation and bullying are not expressions of love or power.

The responsibility does not rest with parents alone. Platforms, content creators and regulators also have roles to play in creating safer digital environments, particularly for younger audiences.

4. The psychology of rage-bait entertainment

There is another dimension to these productions that deserves attention: their deliberate or incidental exploitation of strong emotional reactions.

Many of these dramas follow a predictable cycle of emotional escalation.

The woman is humiliated. Her husband betrays her. His mistress makes things worse. Her family abandons her. She experiences another public humiliation. Just when the audience expects a resolution, another betrayal is introduced.

The viewer is left frustrated, angry and desperate to see justice served.

Then comes another episode.

This structure is particularly effective because it creates anticipation. Audiences want to see the protagonist finally stand up for herself, expose her tormentors or reclaim her dignity. The promise of that eventual payoff keeps them invested.

The problem is that the promised resolution can remain perpetually out of reach.

Instead of resolving one conflict, the storyline introduces another. The audience is repeatedly provoked into an emotional response, with each episode offering another reason to keep watching.

This is closely related to the mechanics of rage-baiting: content designed to provoke anger, outrage or frustration, often because strong emotional reactions encourage engagement.

There is a distinction worth making here. Emotional engagement is not inherently unhealthy. Great storytelling should make us laugh, cry, question, empathise and sometimes become angry.

But there is a difference between a story that evokes emotion to explore a human experience and one that repeatedly manufactures outrage primarily to sustain attention.

Habitual consumption of highly stimulating content may also become problematic when it begins to interfere with concentration, sleep, emotional regulation or the ability to engage with less stimulating activities.

We should be asking whether audiences are being entertained by meaningful storytelling or increasingly conditioned to seek the next emotional high.

5. The wider societal implications

It would be simplistic to suggest that AI-generated dramas are responsible for the increasing visibility of violence, domestic abuse, bullying and other social problems.

These behaviours have complex roots in social, economic, cultural and institutional structures that extend far beyond entertainment.

However, media is not entirely separate from society. It reflects existing attitudes, reinforces certain representations and, in some circumstances, challenges the very behaviours it depicts.

That is why the repetitive portrayal of harmful relationships deserves attention.

When domestic abuse becomes a recurring entertainment trope, manipulation is romanticised, bullying becomes a spectacle and revenge is presented as the most satisfying form of justice, we have reason to question the cultural messages being reinforced.

There is also a troubling tendency to equate power with wealth.

In many of these stories, the victim only receives justice when she is revealed to be richer, more connected or more influential than her abusers. The implication, even if unintended, is that social status determines whose dignity deserves protection.

Yet justice should not depend on a person's bank balance, family connections or ability to retaliate.

In societies already grappling with violence, gender inequality, family dysfunction and the normalisation of harmful behaviours, the media industry should be particularly conscious of the representations it repeatedly places before audiences.

Entertainment does not have to be a moral instruction manual. But neither should it be exempt from conversations about social responsibility.

6. The industrialisation of storytelling through AI

Perhaps the most significant development is not necessarily the subject matter of these dramas, but the technology making their production increasingly accessible.

Artificial intelligence has lowered many of the traditional barriers to video production. Creators can generate characters, dialogue, scenes and episodic narratives without necessarily requiring conventional production crews, expensive equipment or established studios.

This presents enormous creative opportunities. It can democratise storytelling, allow independent creators to experiment with new formats and give underrepresented voices opportunities to tell stories that might otherwise struggle to find production support.

However, accessibility also creates new commercial incentives.

When creators identify a particular storytelling formula that generates views, comments and repeat engagement, the temptation is to reproduce it. AI makes it easier to do so at scale.

The result can be a content environment in which the same characters, conflicts and emotional triggers are recycled across different productions.

Instead of asking what meaningful story needs to be told, the creative priority risks becoming what storyline will generate the strongest reaction and keep audiences watching.

This is where we need to distinguish between AI as a creative tool and the choices made by those using it.

Artificial intelligence does not independently decide that women should be humiliated, that husbands should be abusive or that every victim should turn out to be an heiress. Those are narrative choices made by creators, informed by the content they produce, the audiences they target and the commercial incentives they respond to.

The technology is an enabler, not an excuse.

As AI-generated entertainment becomes more accessible, the conversation about creative responsibility, platform accountability, content quality and media literacy needs to become more urgent.

The stories we tell, and the culture we create

There is nothing wrong with wanting entertainment that is dramatic, full of suspense or emotionally engaging. Nor should creators be discouraged from exploring difficult subjects simply because they make audiences uncomfortable.

But there is a difference between telling a story about a woman who experiences abuse and building an entire entertainment formula around watching women suffer.

There is a difference between portraying a bully and making bullying the spectacle. There is a difference between exploring betrayal and repeatedly using humiliation as an audience-retention strategy.

And there is certainly a difference between a story that explores justice and one that suggests revenge is only possible when the victim turns out to be wealthy.

The entertainment industry has always had a complicated relationship with its social responsibilities. But as technology makes content production faster, cheaper and more accessible, those responsibilities do not disappear. If anything, they become more significant.

Perhaps the question we should be asking is not whether AI-generated dramas are good or bad entertainment, but what kind of storytelling culture we are building through them.

Are we telling stories that reflect society, stories that challenge society, or stories that exploit society's existing vulnerabilities for engagement?

Because stories do more than occupy our time. They give us characters to identify with, behaviours to observe, conflicts to interpret and sometimes values to question.

And if the stories we repeatedly consume teach us to find entertainment in another person's suffering, then it is time we paused and asked ourselves what exactly we are being entertained by.