El Niño is coming to Dar; are we acting on the warning?

By Mohamedarif M. Suleiman

Every Dar es Salaam household knows the sound of the first heavy rain. It is not the thunder, and it is not the roof. It is the quiet that follows, when the water that should be running away starts to climb the road instead.

This year, that quiet has been announced long in advance. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority warned in August that a very strong El Niño would shape the season, with above-normal rains for Dar es Salaam, intensifying in November and running into January. The rains have not yet come in earnest, but they are on their way. What remains to be seen is whether we will do the one thing a forecast cannot do for us: act on it.

An old proverb says it best: a stitch in time saves nine. Mend the small tear today, and you spare yourself nine stitches tomorrow. In this city, the tear is a crack in the tarmac, a cracked culvert, or a drain slowly filling with plastic and silt. El Niño will not create these tears. It will test every one of them at once.

We have been tested before. I remember the El Niño of late 1988. I drove along Ocean Road, today’s Obama Road, as waves crashed onto the tarmac, and upon reaching home on Alykhan Road, there was calf-deep water inside the house. It was a warning about the edge of this city, where sea, rain and drainage meet.

First, the garlands.

A garland goes to everyone who is threading the needle early - the shopkeeper who swept the drain outside her door when the forecast came out, then bagged what she swept and carried it away; the neighbours who each put in a few shillings to fill a pothole instead of waiting for a truck that may never come; the council crew who cleared a channel in the dry weeks when nobody was watching.

A flood that does not happen is no story, but this is the season in which their quiet work will pay off. Consider them honoured.

Now the gauntlets.

The first goes to us, the residents. We know what happens to a drain that takes our bottles, wrappers and sweepings. We have been told the rains are coming, and some of us still let it fill, because it looks like someone else’s job. A drain is a shared mouth, and we are the ones feeding it. Many of us also sweep our frontage and push the sand into the road or gutter, as if the road were somewhere else. It is the same road.

The second goes to the institutions, and it begins with the broom. Our streets are swept by scraping sand and silt into a heap at the kerb, and abandoning it. A day later, wind, traffic or a shower carries it back, and much of it ends up in the drain we have been asked to keep clear. Nothing has been cleaned; it has only been moved a few feet. Sweeping that does not end in collection and removal is not maintenance. It is a very small stitch pulled out of a very large tear.

Too often repair comes late - a road patched once the pothole is a crater, a drain cleared once the street is a river. The sea wall along Obama Road has long been flagged in project documents as showing serious wear. If the sea once reached the roads and homes of this part of the city, what has been mended since, and what still waits for its stitch?

Prevention is not glamorous. Nobody cuts a ribbon on a drain that was cleaned on schedule. But a city that only repairs in a crisis is a city that pays the nine-stitch price every single time. Routine maintenance, regular inspection and clear lines of responsibility are not extras. They are the cheaper way to run a city, and the only reliable one.

It is worth being fair here, as the first edition promised. Maintenance costs money, and money is never enough. Some of the problems are older than any current office-holder, and some are bigger than any one department. But “we cannot afford it” is a weaker argument than it sounds when the alternative is paying more later, and paying it every year.

So here is a small test. Look at the drain outside your home or shop, and the heap of sand swept last week that is still at the kerb. Ask what it will cost if the rains find it untouched, and who will pay and how much.

The answer is almost always small. That is the point.

The gauntlet is down. Pick it up before the rains arrive.