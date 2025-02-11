Which colour heals your soul?

Some wounds are invisible, yet they bleed deep within the soul. Sometimes, a person seeks refuge in a melody, sometimes in the magical resonance of a word. The emptiness inside competes with the infinity of the sky; the soul drifts like a leaf carried by the wind.

To be lost… Ah, what a vast abyss it is! Sometimes, a person takes a step and finds nothing but emptiness below. No branch reaches out to grasp their hand; no voice echoes in the darkness. In those moments, you search for a light to complete the missing pieces inside you. And perhaps this light is hidden in the embrace of a colour.

My soul was shattered like a broken stained-glass window. Each of my pieces had been carried away by a different wind. Wherever the wind blew, I followed. Just as a sailor without a compass surrenders to the mercy of the waves, I was drifting aimlessly. My eyes sometimes fixated on the hopeless blue, sometimes got pulled into the depths of darkness. The storms inside me never ceased, leaving behind new wreckage with each passing day. Until one day, I discovered the power of colours…

Related What belongs to you will find you OpEd

The embrace of melancholy

First, I tried blue. I hid my tears in the navy of the night and sought solace in the sky with the first light of dawn. Blue embraced me with its tranquillity but did not heal me. Because blue was merely a colour of consolation. It taught me whether to surrender to the waves or find a shore to reach.

The sprouting of hopes

Then, I clung to green. I walked through the forest, listening to the whispers of the trees. Green bandaged my wounds but could not complete the missing piece inside me. My soul, like a leaf detached from its branch, was still drifting in the wind. Green offered hope, but it was not enough to break the heavy chains of the past.

The touch of the sun

One day, I noticed yellow. When the sunlight touched my skin, a small spark ignited within me. Yellow was like the joy of life; it warmed me and beautified the memories of past days. But yellow did not make me forget the past—it only helped me see it from a different perspective. So something was still missing.

The dance of love and passion

Then, I turned to red. Red made my heart race, bringing back forgotten feelings. It made me feel love, passion, and longing in my veins. But red was also the most dangerous colour; it burnt, and while burning, it destroyed. I thought I would find myself among the flames, but I was close to turning into ashes. Instead of healing me, red created deeper wounds.

The color of wisdom and acceptance

Finally, I discovered purple. Purple was a dream trapped between night and day. It was silent, yet powerful. It gave me the greatest lesson: “Each colour heals a part, but no single colour is enough on its own. What heals your soul is the dance of colours.”

That was when I understood. My soul would not be healed by just one colour but by the harmony of all colours. I had to accept every shade of life, carrying a piece of each within me. With the tranquillity of blue, the hope of green, the joy of yellow, the passion of red, and the wisdom of purple, I continued my journey.

And that journey gained more meaning with every step. Colours were no longer just visual elements for me, but melodies echoing in the depths of my soul. Blue comforted me while gently embracing the sorrows of the past. Green helped me take root again, giving me strength to reconnect with the earth and life. Yellow awakened the long-forgotten laughter of my inner child. Red showed me the meaning of existence even while burning. And purple taught me the harmony of everything.

From that day on, when I looked at the sky, I saw not only blue but also infinity. In the petals of a flower, I noticed not just green but the miracle of life. Under the sun, I felt not just yellow but the warmth of a gentle touch. In the fire, I saw not just red but the beating of a heart. And within purple, I found not just wisdom but the peace of acceptance and completion.

Sometimes, a colour finds you; sometimes, you find the colour. But no matter what, there is always a colour that heals every soul. So, which colour will heal yours?





With Love and Respect,

Burak Anaturk.



