WHY DIGITAL JOURNEY SHOULD BE PRIORITISED

Tanzania has made headways in its digital journey. From the ongoing construction of the National Fibre Optic Cable network named as National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) with a view to achieve ICT vision, to other investments in broadening connectivity to remote areas, the future certainly looks bright.

However, with all these initiatives and measures undertaken to speed-up the digital revolution, there is still a lot more that needs to be done to ensure the journey and implementation of these efforts reach everyone – no one should be left behind in this digital drive.

As fervently and vividly highlighted this past week at the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum that focused on finding solutions to bridge the digital divide in Tanzania, there are a plethora of ways through which the nation can improve its digital trail and ambition if only more effective measures are taken.

The discussions that focused on highlighting challenges and solutions in the digital strive laid bare the dire need for more engagement between the government and the private sector in promoting mutual targets in the digital journey. For example, Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology Nape Nnauye put it clear that the government needs to pursue smart partnerships with the private sector to bolster joint efforts in tackling hurdles in the digital revolution.

The minister’s statement indicates government’s willingness to advocate close collaboration between stakeholders in the technological world and policymakers who hold the authority to enact and implement various guidelines pertinent to the success of the digital dream.

What was shared by Ambassador Ami Mpungwe, a seasoned businessman and former diplomat whose tech affinity is apparent when he expresses his views on the subject matter, is the need for the government to review the aim and objective of fiscal policies in light of achieving a digital future.

Mpungwe talked about how the Tanzania Revenue Authority views taxes as a source of revenue other than an enabling factor to promote a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive, including digitally-inclined businesses that are now sprouting in the country. His view holds water when we look at how the tax system in Tanzania operates. As such, in the stated desire to promote a digital future, the government will have to consider putting more tax-friendly measures for the digital ecosystem. It is through such actions that the objective to digitize the country will be achieved.





Digital Economy

The digital economy strategy should also be reviewed. Tanzania is already on its way to having fully-fledged operations that will engineer the digital economy, however, there are still a few hurdles that have to be addressed. For example; the legal system and how legislations are devoid of guidelines for online businesses. There are businesses that fail to launch because of a lack of national policies. If the situation remains unchanged the government will miss out on opportunities to promote the nation’s digital interest and identity as an investment destination for online companies in East Africa.

With all that is being implemented by the government and players in the private sector, the digital journey will be in safer hands by enhancing close collaboration.