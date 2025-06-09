Why ethical conduct is key to positive societal transformation – 1

By Dr Muhsin Salim Masoud

In this weekly series of articles starting today, I will discuss ethics as the most important aspect of sustainable development at the individual, organisational and societal levels. The articles will be enriched by practical examples. The emphasis will be on building societies that embrace ethical hyper-values.

In his book 365 Recipes That Will Make You Think Positive, Alan Cohn writes on Page 242: “Personal integrity is the foundation of world transformation.” The quote deeply resonates with a phrase I have displayed on my WhatsApp account: “Being ethical and responsible reflect the most important qualities of good behaviour and success.” Both the book and my personal conviction inspired me to write these articles. In this series, I will explore the vital role of ethical behaviour in shaping a society that fosters both individual success and collective societal progress.

This series will draw from literature and from real-life practical examples highlighting individuals, organisations and societies that have either thrived or struggled based on their ethical standards. The goal is to demonstrate that sustainable development is fundamentally rooted in ethical conduct and is only achieved when the majority of a population upholds a high level of integrity.

Ethical conduct is closely tied to “others-regarding values”, where individuals consider the impact of their actions on others, as opposed to “self-regarding values”, which prioritise personal interests without regard for broader consequences of their actions on others. Ethical responsibility, therefore, involves choices and behaviours that society either positively expect or implicitly prohibit and discourages, even if they are not formally written into laws.

Ethics refer to a set of values, yet articulating these values across different cultures can often be challenging. Despite such complexity, there are certain universally accepted “hyper-values” that transcend cultural boundaries. The first of these hyper-values is honesty, which entails acting with transparency and integrity in all interactions. It means avoiding deceit, practicing sincerity and consistently telling the truth.

The second universal value is fairness (justice), which emphasises equitable treatment of all individuals within their specific contexts. It involves making impartial decisions, avoiding discrimination and treating others as you would wish to be treated yourself.

The third is respect. This goes beyond mere tolerance. It calls for positive embrace of diversity, acknowledging and valuing each person’s contributions, regardless of their gender, race, faith, disability, social status, or age. Respect also involves honouring the basic human rights of all stakeholders and showing attentiveness to different points of view, as well as recognising and validating others’ thoughts and feelings.

The fourth universal value is responsibility, which entails recognising the importance of fulfilling one’s duties while being mindful of the impact our actions have on others and our environment. It involves being dependable, understanding the consequences of our behaviour and holding ourselves accountable for our own actions.

The fifth is compassion, which is the practice of empathising and supporting those in need. It means sharing success with the less fortunate through acts of kindness, community service and charitable giving.

Compassion also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of togetherness in any environment, be it at work, school, or within the wider community. When people view one another through empathy and mercy, it builds stronger bonds and promotes mutual support. This shared sense of humanity helps create inclusive, caring spaces where everyone feels valued and connected.

The building blocks of an ethical society are twofold. First, ethical behaviour must be inculcated through education starting at the family level and reinforced throughout the formal education system. Second, strong institutions are essential to uphold these values by ensuring that individuals who acts unethically are held accountable in a fair and just manner.

I have a vivid childhood experience that illustrates the powerful role of upbringing in shaping ethical values within a society. My late mother had a unique way of teaching lessons to me and my siblings. Whenever one of us told a lie, she would make us to lick shubiri, a harmless but extremely bitter medicinal substance. This practice had a lasting impact on me.

First, it instilled the idea that lying is something inherently unpleasant, bitter like shubiri. Second, it created a lasting mental association, telling a lie feels like swallowing something bitter and wrong.

That lesson stayed with me and the value of honesty became deeply rooted in who I am today. For that, I remain forever grateful to my late mother. Her approach may have been simple, but it powerfully demonstrates how ethical behaviour, particularly honesty, can and should be nurtured starting at family level.

In the next installment of this series I will explore on other examples that advocate on the importance of mainstreaming ethical values from the family level and the education system in society.



