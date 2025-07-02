Why farmers in Tanzania should now be turning to fruit exports

By Neema Basila

For decades, maize has been Tanzania’s staple crop, forming the backbone of smallholder agriculture. Yet, relying solely on maize farming limits income potential, especially with fluctuating prices and unpredictable weather patterns. However, with increasing demand for high-value fruit crops in both local and international markets, there is a clear opportunity for smallholder farmers to diversify into fruit farming.

International markets for high-value fruits such as mangoes, avocados, and papayas are expanding, presenting lucrative opportunities for Tanzanian farmers. This growing demand for fresh and organic produce is driven by a shift toward healthier eating habits, particularly since most fruits are seasonal and cannot be grown easily year-round due to climate constraints

Given Tanzania’s favourable climate and soil conditions, smallholder farmers are well-positioned to meet the rising global and regional demand for high-value fruit crops. The country’s potential is already beginning to show. Recently, Tanzania generated $2.32 billion from the export of 1.57 million tons of fruits and legumes, signalling that fruit farming can be a powerful driver of rural incomes and economic growth. Yet, to fully unlock the potential of the sector for farmers, additional support and investment will be required.

Government support is laying a strong foundation

The good news is that the Tanzanian government is already making significant steps to promote fruit farming as part of its broader strategy to improve agricultural diversification and boost farmer incomes. In a bold step toward diversification, it is distributing nearly one million fruit tree seedlings to farmers across the country, which lays a strong foundation for increased fruit production.

The government is also prioritising the strengthening of cooperatives by inspecting over 7,000 cooperative societies and focusing on improving their governance through training for cooperative officers, leaders, and executives. Beyond this, plans are underway to train more extension officers by identifying and collaborating with stakeholders who already have farmer training programs.

However, further support is needed to fully realise the impact of these interventions, particularly in market development and post-harvest opportunities.

Market access and farmer support opportunities are available

As the government ramps up its distribution of fruit tree seedlings, organisations like One Acre Fund where I work, are complementing these efforts by providing farmers with vital agronomic training, post-harvest support, and market linkages to turn their fruit farming into a profitable venture.

Access to reliable markets is essential for the success of commercial fruit farming. Without it, farmers risk selling at low prices or not at all, leading to income loss and waste. One Acre Fund is working to bridge this gap by securing export permits and partnering with local processors. For example, we have obtained permits to export Tanzanian cashew nuts to the Netherlands and are partnering with local processors like Listram (Mama Cashew) in Mtwara to ensure quality control and value addition for international buyers. We are preparing to apply this same model to fruit crops, such as mangoes, papayas, and avocados.

Post-harvest handling also remains a key challenge. With better training and more investment in local processing infrastructure, farmers can maintain quality, reduce losses, and improve the marketability of their produce.

The way forward

Fruit tree farming offers a promising pathway for Tanzanian smallholder farmers to improve their livelihoods, diversify income sources, and adapt to climate change and market uncertainties. With the increasing demand for fresh, high-value produce both locally and globally, now is the time to scale up support for farmers to capitalise on this opportunity. This goes beyond just planting trees; it demands a robust ecosystem that includes training, infrastructure, and access to stable markets.

To fully realise the potential of this sector, a coordinated effort is essential. The government, private sector, and development partners must collaborate to expand export opportunities, invest in local processing and cooperative-led infrastructure, and promote tree planting as part of sustainable agricultural practices. By taking these steps, Tanzania can transform fruit farming into a thriving, high-value sector that supports a greener, more sustainable future.