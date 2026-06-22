Why focus is now on time, not audience

For decades, media organisations understood their competition clearly. Newspapers competed with newspapers, radio stations competed with radio stations, and television channels fought fiercely for ratings and market share. Success was measured by circulation, audience reach, and advertising revenue.

Today, however, the rules have changed dramatically.

Media companies are no longer competing solely against other media outlets. They are competing against social media platforms, streaming services, mobile games, podcasts, messaging apps, and countless digital distractions. More importantly, they are competing for something far more valuable than audience numbers: time.

Welcome to the attention economy.

The attention economy is built on a simple principle: human attention is a limited resource. Every individual has only 24 hours in a day, and every platform, publisher, creator, and advertiser is fighting for a share of those hours. In this environment, the biggest challenge facing media organisations is not whether people can access content, but whether they choose to spend their time consuming it.

The rise of smartphones has fundamentally transformed how audiences interact with information. News alerts compete with TikTok videos. Investigative reports compete with YouTube creators. Long-form journalism competes with endless social media feeds designed to keep users scrolling for hours.

The result is a fragmented audience with more choices than ever before.

Research consistently shows that while content consumption continues to increase globally, traditional news organisations are receiving a smaller share of total consumer attention. People may still value credible journalism, but they are allocating their time differently. Convenience, entertainment, personalisation, and instant gratification increasingly influence content choices.

This shift presents a significant challenge for publishers and broadcasters across Africa and beyond.

Historically, media businesses operated under a relatively predictable model. Build an audience, attract advertisers, and generate revenue. Today, audience attention is spread across dozens of platforms, making it harder to achieve the scale that advertisers once expected from traditional media channels.

This has forced media organisations to rethink both content strategies and business models.

The first lesson is that quality content alone is no longer enough.

For years, many publishers believed that producing excellent journalism would automatically attract audiences. While quality remains essential, discoverability has become equally important. A well-researched story that nobody sees has little impact. Modern media organisations must understand platform dynamics, audience behaviour, and content distribution strategies alongside traditional reporting skills.

The second lesson is that engagement matters more than reach.

An audience that spends five meaningful minutes reading an article may be more valuable than thousands who briefly glance at a headline before moving on. Increasingly, successful media brands are focusing on building deeper relationships with their audiences rather than simply chasing large traffic numbers.

This is where trust becomes a competitive advantage.

In an era flooded with misinformation, fake news, and AI-generated content, audiences are searching for sources they can trust. While technology platforms can distribute information at unprecedented scale, established media brands still possess something many digital competitors lack: credibility.

Trust alone may not guarantee attention, but it provides a strong foundation for earning it.

Another important reality is that audiences now expect content to fit seamlessly into their lifestyles. Consumers want information available on demand, optimised for mobile devices, and presented in formats that match their preferences. Some prefer video. Others prefer podcasts. Many consume news through social media summaries before deciding whether to read a full story.

Media organisations that embrace these changing habits are more likely to remain relevant.

The continent’s youthful population, growing internet penetration, and increasing smartphone adoption offer tremendous potential for innovation. The organisations that succeed will be those that understand that attention is earned, not assumed.

Ultimately, the future of media will not be determined by who produces the most content. It will be determined by who creates the most value for the audience’s time.

In the attention economy, every minute matters. Every click, view, listen, and interaction represents a choice made by a consumer faced with countless alternatives.

estion for media leaders is no longer, “How do we reach more people?”

The more important question is, “Why should people spend their time with us?”